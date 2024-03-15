O2h group hosts 6th Collaborative Innovation Conference

The conference served as a platform for stimulating discussions, idea exchange, and networking opportunities to facilitate collaborative innovation.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 15: o2h Group, based out of Ahmedabad, India and Cambridge, UK, a leading investor in emerging life science and tech companies, hosted the 6th o2h Collaborative Innovation Conference in Ahmedabad, bringing together participants from diverse sectors. The conference served as a platform for stimulating discussions, idea exchange, and networking opportunities aimed at facilitating collaborative innovation.

The conference witnessed engaging sessions and stimulating discussions on an array of topics including free trade, the role of India in the global biotech ecosystem, advancements in cancer research, the future of generative AI, the significance of businesses in youth education and skill development, and many more. Prashant Shah, Co-founder of the o2h group, emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving innovation, saying, “Innovation is the force that powers new ideas for the way we live. The model of isolated big company innovation has struggled. Every year, we organise the Innovation Conference because, at o2h, we enjoy working with others and not trying to go it alone, not least because it's the cross-fertilisation of ideas across boundaries that can spur exciting innovations. I am confident that the deliberations will lead to meaningful work in terms of its impact on society and the planet.”

Stephen Hickling, British Deputy High Commissioner to Gujarat and Rajasthan, Dr. Anasuya Bhadalkar, Joint Director of Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, and Mihir Joshi, President of GVFL, were among the esteemed speakers who shared their insights at the conference.

The conference also witnessed fireside chats with triathlon coach Ingit Anand and Rashmi Barbhaiya, co-founder of Advinus Therapeutics, a Tata group-promoted pharma research company.

Reflecting on the conference's impact, Mr. Shah said, “We are passionate about playing our part in the creation of a collaborative community of innovators connecting Ahmedabad, Cambridge (UK) and Boston, which we hope will inspire all of us in these ecosystems to work ever more closely for our collective love of innovation.”

The 6th Collaborative Innovation Conference brought together live operators from a wide range of fields including science, technology, art, academia, entrepreneurship, social enterprise, non-profit, investment, media, government, creative, engineering, law, architecture, finance and big business.

The o2h Group has a track record of nurturing and investing in emerging life science and tech companies, covering biotech, techbio and green innovation. The vision is to be the best at seeding new ideas in life science, technology and green innovation by co-investing, co-creating and co-executing across boundaries. It promotes new ideas by triaging funding, execution and incubation, and has an impressive track record of breakthrough innovations in people, processes, and technologies over the past decade.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor