Oakridge Bachupally Celebrates 15 Years of Global Learning and Resilience as New Academic Year Begins

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11: Oakridge International School Bachupally welcomed students back today, marking the start of the 2024-2025 academic year and celebrating 15 years of excellence in education. This milestone year, themed the "Year of Resilience," is a unique approach that underlines the school's commitment to fostering strength and adaptability in its diverse student body, which now includes families from around the globe.

The Oakridge community, a vital part of our school, was brimming with excitement as students, parents, and faculty gathered to kick off the new academic journey. This year's diverse student body, with families from Hyderabad and across the globe, is a testament to the school's commitment to creating a truly international learning environment.

"Our focus this year is on helping our students grow academically and personally by incorporating values that build resilience," said Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally. "We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where every student can thrive. This year, we will continue to nurture a strong sense of community, ensuring that our students are ready to face any difficulties they might come across."

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Oakridge International School Bachupally reaffirms its commitment to welcoming an international community of learners. Families from Malaysia and other parts of the world have chosen Oakridge as their educational home. "The school's focus on holistic development and the strong sense of global community particularly drew us in," shares Hafiz, a parent who recently relocated from Malaysia. His daughters, Hanna and Hayra, are equally excited, "I can't wait to make new friends from different cultures and learn new things at Oakridge!"

Last year's excellent academic results (CBSE and IGCSE) reflect its dedication to high standards and holistic education. This year, we are excited to introduce a range of new initiatives, aimed at enhancing student learning and well-being and building on the previous year's success.

The reopening day was marked by engaging activities designed to inspire and motivate students. Students from early to senior grades participated in various interactive sessions emphasising the importance of resilience and community. The assembly was a highlight, bringing together the entire school to celebrate this significant milestone.

Parents expressed their joy and appreciation for the school's efforts. Nivedita, a parent of a Grade 1 student, noted, "Seeing the enthusiasm in my child as she returns to school is heartwarming. The teachers' dedication and the supportive environment have made a significant difference."

As the new academic year begins, Oakridge International School Bachupally is set for another year of academic excellence and holistic development.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, the world's premier school's organization comprising 85 schools in 33 countries.

Recognized for its commitment to excellence, Oakridge Bachupally has achieved a remarkable position as the 3rd Best International School in Hyderabad and holds the prestigious title of being the No. 1 school in the Northwest region according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. The school has also earned recognition among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

For more information about the various programs offered at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, please visit www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

