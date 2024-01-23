Oakridge, Bachupally Hosts Hyderabad's First-of-its-Kind Inter-School Hackathon, Oakridge Hackfest 2024

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: Oakridge International School, Bachupally proudly organized Hyderabad's first-of-its-kind inter-school hackathon, setting the stage for a groundbreaking event that showcased the brilliance of young minds in the field of computer science.

Hackathons provide a unique opportunity for students to delve into the world of computational logic, and Oakridge Hackfest aims to introduce the next generation of builders to this exciting realm, one line of code at a time. The 24-hour hackathon, with over 80 participants from different schools including FITJEE, Excellencia, and Vista International, and 25 teams from Grades 6-12, provided a platform for participants to create innovative projects from scratch, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.

The event featured five themes that guided students in their project development: Ecological Sustainability, Education, Healthcare, Game Development (Exclusive to Grades 6-8), and Fin-Tech (Exclusive to Grades 9-12).

With projects ranging from Android apps aiding the vision-impaired to AI-based applications assisting students in competitive exam preparation, Oakridge Hackfest 2024 truly embodied the spirit of innovation and problem-solving.

Principal Ms. Baljeet Oberoi stated, "Oakridge Hackfest 2024 is not just an event; it's a catalyst for thought leadership. By connecting students with industry professionals, we're not just preparing them for the workforce; we're inspiring the innovation that defines their future success."

Akshith, one of the organizers, expressed his pride in the success of the event, stating, "Oakridge Hackfest 2024 was able to serve as an incredible ground to motivate the next generation of builders that will work on the computer systems, we take for granted every single day."

Ramakrishna, shared the motivation behind hosting the event, stating, "We felt that organizing one in our school and city would catalyse the idea to create a local community of like-minded individuals."

Snikitha, who has been in the coding space since 2015, emphasized the importance of diversity in STEM, saying, "By including more girls and women in STEM, we can bring new perspectives, ideas, and solutions to the table."

The success of Oakridge Hackfest 2024 reflects the dedication of the organizers, the support of teachers and parents, and the enthusiasm of the participating students. The event served as a milestone in bringing the hackathon culture to the city, setting the stage for future collaborative endeavours in the realm of technology and innovation.

Oakridge International School Bachupally is a premier international school ranked among the top 3 international schools in Hyderabad and first in the Northwest Zone in the Times School Ranking 2023. The school is part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of 75 schools in 33 countries. Oakridge offers a world-recognized IB and CBSE curriculum, providing students with a solid academic foundation and the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Oakridge is committed to providing a holistic learning environment that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship.

