Oakridge Bengaluru IBDP Student Visits MIT for NAE STEAM Week

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Sachit Shastri, a DP1 student from Oakridge International School Bengaluru represented the school at the prestigious Nord Anglia Education (NAE) STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths) Week at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Along with 65 peers from NAE schools worldwide, Sachit had the opportunity to engage with MIT professors, graduate, and undergraduate students in hands-on research activities.

During his time at MIT, Sachit collaborated with a diverse group of students on an innovative camera mount project designed for studying the northern lights in extreme and cold environments. The project provided a unique platform for Sachit to learn from some of the brightest minds in STEAM.

Reflecting on his experience, Sachit shared, "The group project, in particular, was an incredible experience where I worked with students from around the world. We designed a camera mount that could survive in harsh conditions-a truly exciting challenge." Sachit returned to Oakridge with invaluable learning experiences, which he eagerly shared with fellow students during Science Week at the school.

The MIT-Nord Anglia STEAM Programme enables students to experience a university-inspired approach to learn STEAM subjects. Students learn from MIT researchers, scientists and experts at the forefront of these fields, as well as taking a hands-on approach to problem solving through

1. In-School and online STEAM Challenges

2. NAE STEAM week @ MIT

3. Professional development of teachers

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities. Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

For admission enquiries, write to mac.blr@oakridge.in.

