Oakridge Gachibowli Celebrates its Spectacular IB MYP Results

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: Oakridge International School in Gachibowli celebrates a year of academic excellence and student achievements in the Middle Years Programme. Aditya achieved a perfect score of 56 out of 56, with gratitude for the support of his parents and teachers. He emphasised the importance of applying knowledge in the real world for growth as a learner.

The Head of MYP, Ms Sweta Verma, expressed her excitement and pride in the remarkable achievements of the students. She highlighted that the school's average score was an impressive 44, global average being 37.56. 26 students achieved 50 or above, which is 25%. The results underscore the high standards of education and support provided by the teaching faculty.

The student's success in the MYP is a result of collaborative efforts involving the dedicated faculty, supportive parents, and students' commitment to excellence. The Programme Coordinator, Savitri Potluri, praised the IB MYP curriculum for its emphasis on academic rigour, critical thinking, and personal growth. The exceptional results validate the effectiveness of this approach in nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Dipika Rao, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, says, "A great performance is a showcase of collaboration, commitment and unwavering faith in the abilities of our students and staff. It is also a reminder of how we have lived up to the trust placed on us by our ever-supporting parent community. I congratulate everyone who has made this possible for us."

The achievements of Oakridge International School Gachibowli reflect its commitment to providing a nurturing environment that empowers students to achieve their full potential and fosters a lifelong passion for learning. The school community celebrates these accomplishments and continues to uphold its dedication to excellence.

To know more about it, visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli.

Oakridge International School Gachibowli, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling in South India and one of the largest providers of IB education in India. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world’s leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor