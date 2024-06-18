Oakridge IBDP Students Attend the NAE-UNICEF Summit in Houston

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: Samudrika & Bhavya from IBDP 1 represented Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, at the NAE - UNICEF Summit in Houston, Texas, from June 12 to 19, 2024. The summit aims to unite students across the NAE family of schools in 33 countries to foster global connections while enhancing their youth advocacy knowledge and skills.

Learning about UNCRC and the importance of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiatives were the highlights of Day 1.

On Day 2, the learners explored the power of data and learning to harness data as system thinkers. They also visited the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Day 3 of the NAE-UNICEF Summit was about advocacy, and learners presented their capstone projects and strategies to address problem statements most relevant to their contexts.

On Day 4, the learners visited British International School, Houston, and learned about "Food for Friends." This community garden, in collaboration with a local retirement community, harvests fresh vegetables to tackle food insecurity in Houston.

Throughout the trip, Bhavya & Samudrika participated in workshops focused on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, inclusive leadership practices, change implementation and management, and data literacy.

By the end of the summit, all the participants were equipped with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to drive sustainable and impactful change in their home communities. Ms. Fiona, the CAS Coordinator from the Hyderabad campus, summed up the experience, "This summit is a powerful reminder that collaboration is key to creating positive change. By learning from and inspiring each other, these young leaders are building a brighter future together."

As a Nord Anglia Education School, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, is part of the world's leading premium school organisations. It is an IB continuum school committed to providing quality education and holistic development opportunities to its students and their families.

