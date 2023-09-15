Oakridge Visakhapatnam has Opened a New Early Years Campus to Nurture Young Minds

NewsVoir

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15: Oakridge Visakhapatnam inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Early Years Campus in the city's heart at Siripuram. With a commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education, the new campus is designed to empower young learners through exploration, creativity, and holistic development.

The New Early Years Campus was inaugurated by Christopher Short, Managing Director, India - Nord Anglia Education, along with Amit Jain, School Director, Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal, and other Senior leaders. “Let’s empower our children by embracing international standards in education. It's their passport to global success. Let’s invest in their future today!” says the MD.

Director Oakridge Visakhapatnam Amit Jain highlighted the campus's purposeful design, setting the stage for a transformative journey of learning and discovery. "We believe that the foundation of a child's growth and potential lies in the early years. Our curriculum adopts a comprehensive approach, nurturing every facet of a child's development," said Jain.

The new campus features an array of unique qualities that emphasise the profound impact of early education and focus on a child’s cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. Ms. Shaila Bhamidipati emphasised the child-centric infrastructure of the campus. "Our campus provides a secure and stimulating space where children can explore, create, and learn. From interactive classrooms to innovative zones such as the towering wall, relaxation areas, and language labs, every aspect of the campus is designed to ignite curiosity and promote creativity," said Bhamidipati.

The Oakridge Early Years Campus offers specialised facilities for an international early childhood curriculum Kids can explore their age-appropriate STEM kits, multisensory materials, and engaging learning resources for their cognitive development. The new campus is a milestone in providing a secure, stimulating, and engaging environment that fosters a love for learning and holistic development.

OIS Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school organisation with 81+ schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Visakhapatnam and ranked No.2 in India. The school has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.oakridge.in/visakhapatnam.

