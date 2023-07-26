Oakridgers' in New York City: NAE-UNICEF Student Summit 2023

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26: Oakridgers’ recently attended the annual NAE-UNICEF Summit held in New York City. Over 100 Nord Anglia students from around the world gathered and learnt from experts about sustainable planning and how to better address global challenges such as poverty, hunger, gender equality, quality education and climate change.

Over four days, participants experienced an extraordinary journey filled with enriching experiences, thought-provoking sessions, and unforgettable moments.

The summit began energetically, with participants fuelled by enthusiasm and determination at the UNICEF office. The students joined the workshops led by UNICEF and Generation Global. The transformative sessions focused on fostering dialogue skills and developing a deeper understanding of global issues. Throughout the day, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and showcased their creativity through impressive presentations.

The following day's highlight was undoubtedly the "World's Largest Lesson: 2023 Halfway Mark for the Global Goals" where participants gained profound insights into the progress and challenges of achieving the SDGs. The day concluded with reflection sessions in smaller groups, allowing students to internalise their experiences and broaden their perspectives.

Delegates continued their journey at Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) in New York the following day. Working in assigned SDG groups, they immersed themselves in thought-provoking discussions, exploring problems, generating ideas, and devising solutions to create a positive social impact.

The summit reached its pinnacle with the grand finale - the SDG group presentations. Witnessing the students' confidence, eloquence, and passion on stage was awe-inspiring. With renowned moderators and esteemed panellists present, the event elevated the impact of the presentations to new heights.

As a leading educational institution prioritising holistic development and global citizenship, Oakridge is immensely proud of its senior secondary students Arnav & Ridhi (OIS-Gachibowli), Sidharth & Jia (OIS-Bengaluru), Ishanka & Shashank (OIS-Bachupally) and Pranav (OIS-Visakhapatnam) for participating in this prestigious summit. By attending the NAE-UNICEF Student Summit, Oakridgers are expanding their knowledge and developing the essential skills of leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

As the NAE-UNICEF Summit 2023 ended, the spirit of empowerment, collaboration, and determination lingered in the hearts of all delegates. This experience has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the students, equipping them with the skills and inspiration to be changemakers in their communities and beyond. The Oakridge student ambassadors are now looking forward to implementing their learning in their respective school communities. This is also to show that the learning will be shared and implemented.

Oakridge International School is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school organisation. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools’ already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

