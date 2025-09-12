Oben Electric Announces 'Mega Festive Utsav' with Benefits Worth Rs 35,000 and Assured Rewards on Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Oben Electric, India's leading homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced the launch of 'Mega Festive Utsav', a nationwide festive program rolled out across its flagship electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ. Marking the festive season with unmatched value, the initiative extends exclusive customer benefits worth up to ₹35,000, reinforcing the company's commitment to making its premium electric motorcycles more accessible and aspirational for urban riders.

As part of the festive program, customers purchasing the Rorr EZ Sigma or Rorr EZ will receive a price benefit of ₹20,000 already included in the pricing, additional cashback of up to ₹10,000, and an assured gold coin with every purchase. Adding further excitement to the celebrations, one lucky customer will also stand a chance to win an iPhone.

Speaking about the announcement, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, "The Mega Festive Utsav is designed to offer our customers exceptional value this festive season, making it easier than ever to experience our electric motorcycles. With the Rorr EZ series, we have created electric motorcycles that deliver performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology tailored for urban commuting. The Mega Festive Utsav offers further strengthening this promise by making e-motorcycles more accessible, while reinforcing our larger vision of driving mass adoption of electric mobility across the country."

The spotlight of this festive offer is the recently launched next-gen electric commuter motorcycle, Rorr EZ Sigma, which delivers a suite of rider-focused upgrades. Key highlights include up to IDC 175 km range, a top speed of 95 km/h, acceleration from 0-40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, three adaptive ride modes (Eco, City, Havoc), a reverse mode for tight urban maneuvers, and a 5-inch TFT color display with navigation and smart alerts.

The Rorr EZ remains the practical entry point to electric motorcycles with three battery choices: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh, offering riders a diverse range and performance that suits their daily commuter needs. With the Rorr EZ series starting at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), customers can visit their nearest showroom or purchase via Amazon to avail the festive offers.

Oben Electric's expanding retail presence ensures that customers across the country can easily access the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ during the festive season. The company currently has over 50 showrooms in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, and plans to expand to 150+ showrooms across 50+ cities by the end of the financial year.

With unmatched festive offers, assured rewards, and cutting-edge motorcycles designed for Indian riders, Oben Electric invites customers to make this festive season truly special with the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ.

