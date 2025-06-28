NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Oberoi Realty has been recognised among India's Best Companies to Work For 2025, ranking 74th in the coveted Top 100 list by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has also earned a spot among India's Best Workplaces™ 2025, a recognition that spanned across more than 10 industries and highlighted organizations that are setting benchmarks in workplace culture. These accolades underscore Oberoi Realty's continued commitment to nurturing a high-trust, high-performance environment where individuals are empowered to grow, collaborate, and drive meaningful impact.

"We are honoured to be featured among India's Best Companies to Work For," said Mr. Unmesh Mayekar, Head - Human Resources Development at Oberoi Realty Ltd. "This recognition is a testament to our sustained efforts to nurture a workplace that values trust, celebrates people, and invests in their aspirations. At Oberoi Realty, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain deeply committed to their growth, engagement and well-being."

Oberoi Realty's people-first philosophy is anchored in three core pillars: Health, Wellbeing, and Success of our people. From parental insurance and fitness sessions to mental health support and leadership development, each initiative is designed to foster a holistic, empowering employee experience. Together, these efforts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to building an exceptional workplace across industries.

As part of the 2025 evaluation, Great Place to Work® India evaluated organisations across sectors through a rigorous and research-led methodology. Oberoi Realty stood out for its strong people practices, trust-led culture, and ability to translate employee feedback into meaningful action.

Oberoi Realty Ltd. is one of India's leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. This mix of innovative design, planning initiatives and use of cutting-edge technologies has enabled the company to successfully deliver 50 completed projects across Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

For more information, please visit our website at www.oberoirealty.com.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organisations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee.

