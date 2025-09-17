Occupational Safety is a Moral Responsibility, Not Just Compliance: Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant at OSH India 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Informa Markets in India successfully commenced the 13th edition of OSH India Expo-South Asia's largest occupational safety and health event at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Running from 16th to 18th September 2025, the event has brought together over 170 exhibitors representing 300+ leading brands and 1,500+ products from 13 countries, attracting 9,000+ visitors, 150+ delegates, and more than 50 speakers. With India's personal protective equipment (PPE) market valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, the expo serves as a timely platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies, integrated solutions, and product innovations shaping the future of workplace safety.

The Expo was inaugurated in the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Chief Guest – Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Goa & Executive Member, The National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) India; Guest of Honour – Shri Anant Pangam, Chief Inspector, Inspectorate of Factories & Boilers, Govt. of Goa; Shri Ram Dahiphale, Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Maharashtra; Shri Chandrakant (Anna) Nakhate, Member, BJP Cell, Maharashtra; Dr. Shyam Sunder Devidas Sonawane, President-Industrial Medical Cell, BJP; Capt. Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor-cum-Sr. DDG (Technical), Directorate-General of Shipping, Govt. of India, Shri Mahesh Kudav, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association; Shri Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director – Corp HSSE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. alongside Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Prashant Jain, Sr. Project Director, Safety & Security Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa and Executive Member, National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), India, expressed his views on occupational safety and health, saying, Occupational safety and health are not just legal obligations but moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth. The Indian PPE market, valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at nearly 6 per cent annually, reflecting rising awareness and stronger regulatory frameworks.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has introduced key reforms such as the OSH Code 2020, Shram Suvidha Portal, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which are driving compliance and improving worker welfare. In Goa, we are committed to this vision through initiatives including factory health camps, worker safety training and digital reforms. A culture of safety is essential for sustainable growth. Let us work together to build a safer, stronger India aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Speaking at the event Shri Ram Dahiphale, Joint Director, DISH, Mumbai, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health enforces the Factories Act, 1948, to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of workers across Maharashtra. In factory environments where people, machines, and materials interact, risks are inherent. Our role is to minimise those risks and create safer, more compliant workplaces. In today's landscape, ensuring safety is just as important as supporting business growth. We are focused on promoting safe working conditions through a combination of regulation and industry collaboration.”

Shri Mahesh Kudav, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association, said “The Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), established nearly five decades ago, has been instrumental in developing India's safety ecosystem. With the PPE market projected to double to around ₹20,000 crore (USD 5 billion) in the next 8 years, driven largely by MSMEs, the focus on innovation, Make in India, and global standards is critical. As legislation and risk awareness strengthen, SAMA continues to drive collaboration and technology adoption to enhance workplace safety across industries.”

Mr. Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director – Corp HSSE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, said, “Viksit Bharat rests on six fundamental pillars: health, education, environment, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure. Each of these must be integrated with safety. Safety cannot remain transactional or limited to statistics on paper; it must be transformational, creating a real impact at the ground level. True safety is built on sincerity, swift action, fact-finding, education, environmental responsibility, and the effective use of technology, always keeping the human being at the center. As we move towards 2047 with the vision of becoming one of the world's most developed nations, safety consciousness will shape character, drive resilience, and ensure that growth remains pro-India, pro-people, and pro-planet.”

Capt. Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor-cum-Sr. DDG (Technical), Directorate-General of Shipping, Govt. of India, said, “The 13th edition of OSH India Expo convenes government, industry leaders, and practitioners with a unified commitment to advancing workplace safety through collaboration and progress. Occupational safety is not merely a matter of policy or compliance; it is about safeguarding people, upholding dignity, protecting families, and ensuring the fundamental right of every worker to return home safely. In the maritime sector, this responsibility is paramount. Initiatives such as the Maritime Single Window, ISPS port compliances, the Integrated Safety and Welfare Program, NAVIC, and the forthcoming India Maritime Compliance Code Manual are setting new benchmarks in safety and welfare for seafarers.”

Dr. Shyam Sunder Devidas Sonawane, President-Industrial Medical Cell, BJP, said, “Industrial growth has been the backbone of national progress, but it carries with it a profound responsibility. Safety and health are not merely compliance requirements; they are core values that protect people, preserve productivity, and promote sustainability. Workplace accidents, unsafe practices, and neglected health standards affect not only individuals and their families, but also organisations and society at large. Building a strong culture of safety is therefore imperative, for safe industries are productive industries, and healthy workers are the true strength of a nation.”

Shri Anant Pangam, Chief Inspector, Inspectorate of Factories & Boilers, Government of Goa, commended the OSH India initiative, stating, “Informa Markets and its partners have created a platform that goes beyond compliance by fostering dialogue, driving innovation, and building partnerships to create safer and healthier workplaces. In Goa, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, we are committed to promoting a proactive safety culture that prioritises worker well-being. Occupational safety is not just a legal duty but a moral responsibility. I urge all stakeholders to make safety an integral part of industry practices.”

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India's safety landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by legislative reforms, digital integration, and a heightened awareness around workplace well-being. Yet, bridging the safety gap in the informal sector, which still accounts for over 80% of India's workforce and enhancing compliance remain critical. With the occupational safety market in India projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.1% by 2030, technologies such as IIoT, AI, and predictive analytics are enabling organisations to proactively monitor operations and move towards zero-incident environments. Through OSH India, we aim to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to accelerate this shift, establish global benchmarks, and ensure that workforce safety remains at the centre of India's sustainable growth journey.”

Shri Chandrakant (Anna) Nakhate, Member, BJP Cell, Maharashtra, said, “Safety is the foundation of a secure society, and initiatives like OSH India serve as a protective shield for people. The thoughtful guidance of leaders such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Goa and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra has been instrumental in strengthening this cause. Such events play a vital role in creating awareness and building a culture of safety for all.”

Innovation took center stage at the exhibition, with the Startup Pavilion and Innovation Zone presenting disruptive ideas from emerging companies, while renowned names, including Udyogi, BisonLife, UTEX, Honeywell, Aktion Safety, Hilson Footwear, Arvind Ltd, Portwest, Torpedo Shoes, HS International, among others, introduced their latest advancements.

