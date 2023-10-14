Ocean Blue Travels Crowned 'Most Luxurious Corporate Tour & Travel Company in India' at ILA 2023 Awards by Brand Empower

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

In a night filled with glitz and glamour, the Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, brought together industry titans and rising stars alike. The event's highlight was undoubtedly the recognition of Ocean Blue Travels as the 'Most Luxurious Corporate Tour & Travel Company in India,' presented to Dhaval Shethwala (MD) and Deepa Shethwala (MD), a testament to their dedication and excellence in the field of corporate travel.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Ocean Blue Travels, led by the dynamic duo Dhaval Shethwala and Deepa Shethwala, has long been a pioneer in delivering unmatched luxury and convenience to corporate travelers. Their unwavering commitment to providing top-tier travel experiences has set them apart, and it's no surprise that they were recognized with the prestigious award. In a brief statement, Dhaval Shethwala expressed his gratitude, saying, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Ocean Blue Travels team. We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to provide exceptional travel services to our corporate clients."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizing force behind ILA 2023, is a company specializing in market research, branding, and creative PR. They are known for their commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence in different businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers across a wide spectrum of industries. The ILA 2023 awards are a reflection of their dedication to showcasing the remarkable work of these individuals and organizations, motivating others to strive for greatness. The event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd -Digital Marketing Partner a New Delhi-based company founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd specializes in web development, digital marketing, and branding company and has successfully served over 3000 clients from various industries and countries. Their involvement in ILA 2023 underscored the significance of recognizing and supporting businesses and entrepreneurs as they continue to thrive in the digital age.

