OCEEDEE Announces Expansion into Southeast Asia, Bridging Luxury Footwear with Indian Craftsmanship

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: OCEEDEE, a bridge-to-luxury, modern Indian footwear brand, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Southeast Asia market. Renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and commitment to comfort, OCEEDEE aims to bring its unique blend of Indian craftsmanship and modern aesthetics to discerning consumers across Southeast Asia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards global recognition and consumer accessibility.

Since its inception, OCEEDEE has established a significant position in the Indian fashion landscape, offering footwear that seamlessly merges luxury with everyday wearability. The brand's expansion into Southeast Asia represents a strategic step towards enhancing accessibility and catering to the diverse preferences of fashion-forward consumers in the region.

Leading this expansion strategy, OCEEDEE is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Akhil Kumar Srivastava as the Director of Strategy, South East Asia. As the chairman of SBM Bharti Services, a strategic partner of OCEEDEE, Akhil brings over 15 years of experience devising and executing global strategies for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with a focus in fashion and lifestyle businesses.

"We are delighted to introduce OCEEDEE to Southeast Asia, a region known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant fashion scene," said Neha Kumthekar, Co-Founder and Brand Custodian of OCEEDEE. "Our footwear is crafted with a deep-rooted passion for quality and design excellence, reflecting the ethos of modern Indian luxury. We are eager to connect with our new audience and bring them the unique experience of OCEEDEE's distinctive style. We are further delighted to have Akhil Kumar Srivastava be a part of this new journey of the brand and leading this expansion with the right strategic tie ups."

Akhil Kumar Srivastava commented, "I feel privileged to join OCEEDEE as a Strategic Director for its international expansion. I have been following OCEEDEE since its inception and impressed how it has rapidly established itself as a love brand in the industry, and has all the ingredients for success : passionate founders and talented team, exceptional product in its segment, market acceptability and validation, and exponential growth potential. I am looking forward to supporting the founders with their global strategy."

OCEEDEE's expansion strategy focuses on key cities known for their fashion forward sensibilities and burgeoning consumer demand for high-quality footwear. The brand will establish its presence through strategic partnerships with local retailers and distributors, ensuring a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store.

"As we expand into Southeast Asia, we look forward to forging meaningful partnerships and engaging with our customers in an insightful manner," added Anshul Sood, Co-founder and CEO of OCEEDEE. "At OCEEDEE, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in bridge - to - luxury footwear, offering not just products but an experience that celebrates craftsmanship and individuality."

OCEEDEE, as a digital first brand has created a strong aspiration in the Indian market as the only homegrown, contemporary footwear brand in the bridge-to-luxury space and is expanding its footprints with an aggressive offline strategy Pan-India. With strategic partnerships across 50 Multi-brand retail stores, OCEEDEE is now ready to launch its first store in DLF Avenue Saket, Delhi with three more stores to be launched in Delhi -NCR region by Q3.

OCEEDEE has walked several international and Indian runways such as Haute Couture Week- Paris, New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and India Couture Week while also creating exclusive collaborations with brands like Rahul Mishra, Swarovski India etc. Its had the opportunity to grace the feet of many A-lister celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tabu, etc and has had a milestone moment being the official footwear partner for Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu while she was crowned.

About OCEEDEE: It is a modern Indian shoe brand delivering exquisite and contemporary silhouettes with a strong design DNA, craftsmanship, and a unique ability to 'customise for comfort'. Rooted in the realms of handicraft, we take pride in bringing designs befitting the feet of the modern Indian woman offering her Fashion without Compromise.

Passion, Innovation and Luxury are at the heart of the brand's philosophy. Our shoes are made by hand, using age-old techniques handed down through generations of artisan shoemakers. Each shoe is meticulously crafted using eco-friendly, cruelty free leathers sourced from India combining the beautiful sole, which is hand cut to attain perfection. At OCEEDEE, we believe in backing up our brand's philosophy by competencies, ethical and fair trade practices, sustainable working environment, and accountability for all our actions.

For more information about OCEEDEE and its expansion into Southeast Asia, please visit www.oceedee.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor