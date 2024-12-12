Ocus Group Drives Urban Excellence with Premium Developments in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12: As a trusted name in the real estate industry, Ocus Group is renowned for its contributions to the hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use development sectors. With a focus on delivering projects that elevate urban living and business standards, the group has set benchmarks in creating high-street retail, premium office spaces, and world-class service apartments.

At the heart of the organization lies the expertise of Prakash Mehta, the Chairman and Managing Director of Ocus Group. With over four decades of experience in the real estate industry, Mehta's journey began in Kuwait in 1982, where he cultivated deep insights into global business practices. He returned to India in 1989 to make his mark in the domestic real estate sector. Under his leadership, the group has not only created iconic developments but has also built enduring relationships, embodying its core philosophy of trust and reliability in every venture.

Ocus Group is dedicated to shaping the future of real estate with a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering spaces that inspire and empower. The group offers a diverse portfolio to meet the needs of modern consumers

Commercial Projects

Hotel Rhythm @ Ocus 24K: Positioned right on Sohna Road located in Sector 68, Gurugram, at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, marks the first-ever hospitality project launched by Ocus. This mixed-use development offers an ideal combination of luxury and functionality, featuring premium service. The fully furnished, air-conditioned living spaces are thoughtfully designed for both comfort and efficiency. With its prime location and a focus on exceptional service, Hotel Rhythm represents its strategic partnership with Ocus to ensure the delivery of top-notch services setting a new standard for convenience and experiences for its top notch clients. The property is well-connected, with easy access to Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, NH-48, and is only 30 minutes from Delhi International Airport. It is also close to renowned hospitals like Medicity, Fortis, and Max.

High Street Retail @ Ocus 24K: Ocus 24K, spanning 4.44 acres in Sector 68, Gurugram, is a landmark high-street retail destination offering an exceptional mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Strategically located on Sohna Road, it enjoys excellent connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, and NH-48, while being just 30 minutes from Delhi International Airport. Surrounded by luxury residential communities, IT parks, SEZs, and international schools, it caters to a thriving, affluent catchment. The retail hub features anchor spaces, F&B outlets, a modern food court, and a 50,000 sq. ft. entertainment zone, supported by state-of-the-art facilities like high-speed escalators, EV charging stations, multi-level parking, and 24/7 security. Designed to elevate the shopping experience, Ocus 24K seamlessly integrates convenience and sophistication, making it a vibrant lifestyle destination.

Galleria 99 @ Ocus Medley: Galleria 99 at Ocus Medley, located in Sector 99 bang on Dwarka Expressway, is a mixed-use development spanning 4.14 acres. Designed to offer a premium blend of retail, entertainment, and business experiences, it features high-street retail spaces, a multiplex with three screens, diverse dining options, bars, trampoline park and food court. Strategically positioned for seamless connectivity to IGI Airport, NH-48, and nearby residential and commercial hubs, the project boasts a family-friendly entertainment zone with outdoor patios, water features, and an amphitheatre. With its prime location and multi-level parking ensuring ease of access, Galleria 99 emerges as a hub for leisure, business, and lifestyle in Gurugram.

Business Tower @ Ocus Medley: Strategically positioned on the Dwarka Expressway, Business Tower @ Ocus Medley redefines workplace excellence with its ready-to-move-in Grade 'A' office spaces tailored for multinational corporations and startups alike. Just 15 minutes from IGI Airport and NH-48, this prime location offers unparalleled connectivity and convenience. The tower features a majestic 62 ft. high atrium, scenic views, and floor plate designs, creating a productive work environment EV charging stations and dedicated office-retail separation, it is a state-of-the-art destination for urban professionals.

Retail @ Ocus Quantum: Situated in Sector 51, Gurugram, Ocus Quantum reimagines retail with its sleek, open-to-sky design, offering a vibrant shopping atmosphere. Featuring a curated mix of brands, eateries, and entertainment options, the development includes spaces on the Ground, Upper Ground and Second Floor for seamless access. With hypermarket and anchor stores provisions, it is located near key business hubs like DLF Cyber Park, educational institutions such as Presidium School & Gurugram University, and top healthcare facilities, including Artemis and C.K Birla hospitals. Excellent connectivity via Huda City Center Metro and IGI Airport further cements its position as a go-to destination for shoppers and families alike.

Offices @ Ocus Quantum: Ocus Quantum in Sector 51, Gurugram, offers premium Grade 'A' office spaces designed for productivity and creativity. With ample parking, including a two-level basement, it ensures convenience for businesses. Strategically located near major roads, metro stations, and IGI Airport, this multi-storey development combines modern work environments with unmatched accessibility.

Ocus Technopolis: Strategically located in Sector 54, Gurugram, OCUS Technopolis offers a prestigious business address with unmatched accessibility and visibility. Positioned on the coveted Golf Course Road, it provides seamless connectivity to Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, MG Road, and Rapid Metro while surrounded by high-end restaurants, luxury residences such as The Camellias, ,exclusive retail hubs and top healthcare facilities like Sanar Hospital. With proximity to top malls, five-star hotels, and major transportation routes, OCUS Technopolis is ideal for businesses seeking sophistication and convenience.

Prakash Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Ocus Group, said, "At Ocus Group, we are driven by a vision to create developments that elevate both the urban experience and business landscape. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we have established a diverse portfolio of projects that redefine real estate standards in Gurugram. Our focus remains on delivering spaces that not only meet the needs of modern consumers but inspire success and growth for businesses and communities."

With a diverse portfolio and a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth, the group is dedicated to offering unmatched business exposure and lifestyle solutions in Gurugram.

Disclaimer: The mentioned distances and travel times are approximate and are based on ideal traffic conditions. Actual time may vary depending on traffic and road condition.

