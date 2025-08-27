Odia Producer Akshay Kumar Parija's 'Papa Buka' Becomes Papua New Guinea's Official Oscar 2026 Entry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Papa Buka, the pioneering filmic co-production between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and India, has secured a milestone position as PNG's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

This unique production is PNG's maiden Oscar entry in this field and is made by Akshay Kumar Parija, a twice-National Award-winning director from Odisha, and the Government of PNG. The movie is directed by Dr. Bijukumar Damodaran, a thrice-National Award-winning director renowned for his socially relevant filmmaking.

Made to mark the 50th anniversary of PNG's independence, the film reveals a lesser-known chapter of history, the tale of the Indian soldiers who had fought on PNG soil during World War II as part of the Allied Forces. Inspired by key moments in history, such as the 2016 trip of President Pranab Mukherjee and the 2023 trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bomana War Cemetery, where many unknown Indian soldiers are buried.

The emotional richness of the story resonates with Odisha's Paika Bidroh of 1817, connecting sacrifice, memory, and cultural pride. Ritabhari Chakraborty and Prakash Bare are the top actors in the cast, supported by Grammy Award-winning Padma Shri Ricky Kej for music composition.

Parija, who has gained fame through his cross-lingual works in Odia, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam, incorporates Odisha's filmic heritage into an international narrative, making it a powerful cultural heart that resonates yet remains global in appeal.

Co-produced by celebrated Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, actor-producer Prakash Bare, and PNG's NAFA Productions, headed by Noelene Taula Wunum, Papa Buka joins India's award-winning international releases such as Lagaan and The Elephant Whisperers, highlighting the country's increasing influence on global cinema.

