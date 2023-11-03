OdinSchool Partners With NSDC to Skill Indian Youth

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 3: According to a report published by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), India is projected to encounter a significant shortage of skilled workers in various sectors. Estimates suggest this deficit could range between 103 million to 109 million skilled professionals.

The IT industry in India is grappling with a substantial skill gap, resulting in an estimated scarcity of over 1 million proficient IT professionals. This skill gap can have several serious consequences, like a potential hindrance to the overall growth and competitiveness of the IT industry in India. Measures such as upskilling programs, educational reforms, and industry-academic collaborations are necessary.

In a transformative stride towards revolutionizing skill development in India, OdinSchool, a leading upskilling platform, is now in a strategic partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Through this partnership, learners who complete OdinSchool's data science and web developer courses will receive a co-branded certificate of completion endorsed by NSDC, showcasing their proficiency and mastery.

What is NSDC? What kind of authority does NSDC bring on a certificate?

NSDC stands for the National Skill Development Corporation. It is a public-private partnership organization in India that was established to promote and facilitate skill development in the country. NSDC fosters skills training and vocational education across various industries and sectors.

An NSDC certificate can be valuable for individuals seeking employment in industries where specific skills and competencies are highly valued. Employers may view NSDC certification as an assurance that the candidate has received quality training and possesses the required skills for the job.

A Shared Vision for Empowering Careers

OdinSchool is now affiliated with NSDC, and this alliance will aim to standardize tech upskilling in developing high-growth industries. This will be one of the best ways to develop a sizable pool of competent professionals.

OdinSchool graduates will now be certified by a national government body and can directly download their certificate from the NSDC portal. An NSDC certificate demonstrates a person's skills and knowledge in a specific area, giving them more credibility and job value.

Additionally, this relationship will advance "women empowerment." OdinSchool also recognises the immense potential that women bring to the table in helping businesses grow and flourish. That's why they provide special scholarships to women from time to time so that they also address the gender gap in business along with the skill gap.

Recognizing that industry-relevant skills are paramount in today's competitive job market, this potential partnership seeks to marry OdinSchool's innovative upskilling approach with NSDC's proven track record in skill development.

Vijay Pasupulati - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OdinSchool, said, "OdinSchool was launched with the express purpose of developing a substantial and necessary skill force. We are happy to collaborate with NSDC, one of India's finest public-private partnerships. We think OdinSchool will now have a bigger role in closing India's expanding talent gap thanks to this relationship, especially in new fields within the larger IT sector."

Transforming Careers, Changing Lives

One of the most remarkable aspects of OdinSchool's impact is its ability to upgrade jobs, especially for individuals from non-technical backgrounds. Through tailored programs and personalized guidance, OdinSchool has witnessed numerous success stories of individuals transitioning from different domains to the tech sector.

Whether one is an interior designer or a simple tutor, OdinSchool's strategy has been crucial in enabling individuals to gain the competence and self-assurance needed to succeed in their new tech positions. Here are some of the best success stories:

The relaunch story of a B.Tech dropout, Supraja, who also had a 10-year career gap - She felt lost in life with the tags of "Engineering Dropout", "Career Gap'', and "Non-IT " but made a successful career comeback as a 'Business Intelligence Associate' at a multi-national company.

After struggling to clear Govt exams for many years, Aman Verma had to resort to a tutoring job due to financial burdens. But then OdinSchool's Data Science training and career services helped him become a successful data engineer at Cloud4C Services.

Nidhi Kulkarni had a master's degree in nutrition and was a successful dietician. She upskilled herself in data science and now works as a software engineer at Prolifics.

Nipun Gupta had a very successful career as a college professor. But as time went on, he understood that upskilling is necessary to stay on the cutting edge of industry innovations and remain a competitive applicant in the job market. He now works for Ab-InBev as a successful data scientist.

Angelina Daisy relaunched her career as an Associate Software Engineer at Motivity Labs after a 14-year break. She stated, "Launching my career with a 14-year career gap was not easy; being a mother, I had different priorities. But the Data Science Bootcamp at OdinSchool is well-structured and has several elements like Career Services that have helped many women like me get their careers up and running again".

OdinSchool closely interacts with the industry so they can prepare the talent easily deployable to projects and close the skill gap. The entire program, from curriculum design to pedagogy and outcomes, is aligned to addressing the needs of the current industry. OdinSchool also said their students are taught by industry veterans from companies like Walmart, BOSH, Infosys, IBM, FedEx, JP Morgan, etc.

Charting the Course Forward

As OdinSchool and NSDC embark on this transformative journey, there is no doubt that they will leave an indelible mark on India's tech landscape, paving the way for a brighter, more dynamic future for all those who seek to excel in the world of technology.

FAQs

Who can join OdinSchool's upskilling courses?

Anyone (graduates, working professionals) can join OdinSchool's upskilling courses. This includes people from IT and non-IT educational backgrounds. OdinSchool also accepts students with long career gaps.

How can I enrol in OdinSchool?

Go to https://www.odinschool.com/ and submit your details. The counselling team will then interact with you to confirm your eligibility, after which you can start your upskilling journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor