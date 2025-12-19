Odisha a future-ready investment destination: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday emphasised that the state is poised to become a growth engine of India.

While addressing industry leaders at the Odisha Investor Meet in Hyderabad, CM Majhi said, “Odisha is ready to be the growth engine of India, and the Odisha Investors’ Meet is a platform to build long-term partnerships that translate investment intent into on-ground outcomes.”

The Chief Minister, during his interactions with the industry leaders, also emphasised that Odisha is positioning itself as a future-ready investment destination through policy stability, competitive costs, and a facilitative governance framework.

According to an official statement, the Odisha Investor Meet was organised with the objective of direct engagement with industry leaders, showcasing Odisha’s diversified industrial ecosystem, and accelerating investment decisions across priority and emerging sectors.

It further added that the event brought together senior leadership from top companies, industry associations, and business chambers to explore new investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and support Odisha’s transition towards a market-driven, value-added, and employment-oriented industrial economy. More than 500 delegates were present during the event.

Drawing attention to the changing geography of India’s industrial growth, CM Majhi said Odisha is fast emerging as a key destination for investment under the national vision of Purvodaya, supported by strong infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and responsive governance.

He also highlighted the state’s strategic advantages, including its extensive coastline, port-led development, expanding industrial corridors, and multimodal connectivity, positioning Odisha as a natural gateway to domestic and global markets.

“What businesses find crowded, expensive, and competitive elsewhere, they will find accessible, scalable, and facilitative in Odisha. Our role as a government is clear to enable growth, ensure timely approvals, and provide policy stability so that investors can focus on building and expanding,” the Chief Minister said.

During the Investors Meet, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs.

In addition, investment intents amounting to Rs 39,131 crore were received, with the potential to create over 40,000 employment opportunities.

The event witnessed strong industry interest across key and emerging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy equipment, textiles and technical textiles, electronics, IT and data centres, advanced manufacturing, and allied industries, underscoring Odisha’s growing appeal as a diversified and future-ready investment destination.

Emphasising the state’s focus on diversification, the Chief Minister noted that Odisha’s growth is increasingly being driven by value-added manufacturing and emerging industries, supported by sector-specific policies, industrial parks, and investment facilitation mechanisms.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor