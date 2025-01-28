Odisha could become next global hub for synthetic fibre-based textile industry: Oerlikon director Debabrata Ghosh

New Delhi, Jan 28 Preparations for the 'Utkarsa Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' scheduled to take place on January 28 and 29 in Bhubaneswar are in their final stages. Speaking ahead of the event, Debabrata Ghosh, Director and Marketing Head of Oerlikon, one of the largest textile machinery manufacturing companies in the world, shared his insights on Odisha's potential to become a global leader in the synthetic fibre-based textile industry.

While speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, "I am the Director and Marketing Head of Oerlikon in India, with our headquarters based in Switzerland and Germany. I am here in Odisha because I strongly believe that this state has the potential to become the next global engine for the synthetic fibre-based textile industry. Indian Oil and MCTI have announced a joint venture to establish a spinning plant in Odisha, which will serve as the foundation for the fibre-based industry and the development of government schemes in the region."

Ghosh highlighted that this move would position Odisha as a leader in the sector, as Eastern India has so far lacked a large integrated plant for the textile industry.

"Odisha has numerous advantages, including access to ports, mineral resources, and an affordable labour force. With more than 50 per cent of Eastern India’s population residing here, Odisha stands to benefit greatly from such an industrial boost."

He further emphasised Odisha’s bright future, especially in textiles and industries, due to its growing infrastructure and business-friendly policies.

"India is growing at a steady rate of 8 per cent annually. In 2000, the country's GDP was $442 billion, and by 2025, we are expected to reach nearly $4 trillion.

His optimism about the future of Odisha and India aligns with the government’s push to attract investment and establish the region as a key industrial hub in the coming years.

