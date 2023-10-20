Odisha government raises dearness allowance and relief for state employees and pensioners

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 20 : In a move aimed at benefiting state employees and pensioners, the Odisha government has announced a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), increasing the rates from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

The enhanced DA and DR will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, providing financial relief to the beneficiaries.

This decision, taken by the state government, acknowledges the rising cost of living and aims to alleviate the financial burden on government employees and pensioners.

The increased allowances will be disbursed from the beginning of July, ensuring that employees and pensioners receive the due amount for the past months as well.

Dearness Allowance is a component of the salary structure for government employees, directly linked to the cost of living index.

Its increase helps employees cope with inflation and maintain their purchasing power parity. Similarly, Dearness Relief is vital for pensioners, ensuring that their pensions keep pace with the changing economic landscape.

This announcement has been welcomed by state employees and pensioners, who view it as a positive step towards addressing their financial concerns amidst economic uncertainties.

The Odisha government said the proactive approach in enhancing the allowances demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of its workforce and retirees. It further said, the decision to implement the hike retrospectively emphasizes the government's dedication to ensuring that employees and pensioners do not face any undue financial hardships due to delayed disbursements.

This move is expected to have a positive impact on the overall financial well-being of the state's government employees and pensioners, providing them with much-needed relief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor