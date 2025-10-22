Odisha govt collaborates with Indian Rice Exporters Federation for upcoming mega rice conference at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], October 22 : The Odisha government has confirmed its collaboration with the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, dubbed the world's largest conference dedicated to the rice sector.

Scheduled for October 30 and 31 at iconic Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital, BIRC 2025 is a landmark initiative aiming to elevate India's status in the global rice industry.

"Odisha's involvement represents a significant step toward amplifying the state's contribution to both national food security and international rice trade," according to a statement from the conference organiser.

Renowned for its rich diversity in rice cultivation, including unique indigenous and climate-resilient varieties, Odisha will use the BIRC platform to highlight its progressive agricultural policies and farmer welfare programs.

As part of its engagement, the state will also contribute to the Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice and co-author the Vision and Roadmap for the Rice Sector's Contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047 a blueprint for inclusive and sustainable agricultural growth.

According to the organisers, the Odisha government views this partnership as an opportunity to connect with global stakeholders, attract investments in agri-processing, and ensure a stronger voice for its farmers in international markets.

Responding to the alliance of Odisha government for BIRC 2025, Prem Garg, Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group and National President of IREF, said that: "We are deeply honored to have the support of the Odisha Government for BIRC 2025. This association is a landmark moment for the Indian rice sector, and a strong endorsement of the crucial role cooperatives and grassroots institutions play in our agricultural economy."

The two-day event at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to bring together over 1,000 international buyers from more than 80 countries, 2,500 Indian exporters, 5,000 farmers, and more than 200 institutions, including research bodies, financial institutions, millers, logistics providers, and agri-tech innovators.

