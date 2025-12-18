Odisha investor meet: CM Majhi engages industry leaders across key sectors in Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday held one-on-one interactions with senior officials of leading companies across priority sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green energy, textiles, food processing, engineering goods, automotive components, and capital equipment manufacturing, on the first day of his two-day Odisha Investor Meet in Hyderabad of Telangana.

The two-day investment roadshow organised by the Odisha government is aimed at deepening industry partnerships and presenting the state’s expanding industrial capabilities to national and global investors.

The discussions held during the one-to-one interaction with industry leaders were focused on exploring new investment opportunities and expanding industrial presence in Odisha.

“During these interactions, investment intentions amounting to approximately Rs 19,500 crore, with an employment potential of around 7,500 persons, were received. Further strengthening these engagements, seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed today, involving investments worth Rs 19,200 crore and generating employment opportunities for nearly 12,700 people,” added the statement.

The state government sources also claimed that the strong industry response reflects growing confidence in Odisha’s progressive policy framework, robust infrastructure ecosystem, and sustained efforts to enhance ease of doing business.

A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders was also organised, reflecting continued industry interest following the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025.

Discussions highlighted the impact of the state’s recently notified Pharmaceutical Policy and ongoing development of dedicated Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Parks, aimed at strengthening Odisha’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Commenting on the investor interactions, CM Majhi said, “The response from industry during today’s engagements clearly reflects the growing confidence in Odisha’s industrial direction. Our focus is on building long-term partnerships through policy clarity, responsive governance, and a future-ready ecosystem that enables innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth. The roadshow provides an important platform to align industry aspirations with the state’s development priorities and to ensure that investment proposals translate into timely and meaningful outcomes.”

A mega roadshow, Odisha Investor Meet, is scheduled to be held on Friday in Hyderabad, where a larger investor conference will be held with participation from industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders.

