Odisha received 121 investment intents worth Rs 8,153 crore in tourism sector: Dy CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 Odisha’s tourism sector saw a massive boost at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ with 121 investment intents amounting to a remarkable Rs 8,153 crore. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, who expressed confidence in the state’s rising status as a prime investment hub.

Talking to IANS, Parida emphasised, “Utkarsh Odisha is the ray of hope. As PM Modi stated, the next destination for investors is now Odisha. We’ve already seen investments pouring in from diverse sectors, and this year, the tourism sector alone has drawn significant attention, with over Rs 8,153 crore in investment commitments. The establishment of an MSME park for women-led businesses and the participation of women in leadership roles are additional promising steps towards a brighter future for Odisha.”

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ Conclave, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is being hailed as the biggest business summit the state has ever hosted, with a record number of investors in attendance. Speaking at the event, PM Modi noted that Odisha is playing a crucial role in the growth of Eastern India, which is rapidly becoming a key economic engine for the nation.

"This is my second visit to Odisha this month, and I am thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation in Make in Odisha Conclave 2025," the Prime Minister said.

"Eastern India, with Odisha at its heart, is integral to India's growth, with its rich industrial, port, and trade hubs. Odisha's participation in South East Asia's trade legacy is being revived, and this region is opening up unprecedented opportunities for growth," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted the historical connections between Odisha and South East Asia, recalling the significant role the state played in ancient trade routes. He also pointed out the growing interest from ASEAN countries and praised the recent visit of the President of Singapore, further cementing Odisha’s global ties.

In his address, the Prime Minister assured investors that the time to invest in Odisha’s development journey is now, and their investments would usher in new heights of success for both the state and the nation.

