Odisha's vision for industrial growth shines at Mumbai, sparks global investor interest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Odisha's plans for industrial growth and investment took center stage during a roadshow in Mumbai, the second stop of its global investment initiative following a successful event in Delhi.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this gathering set the stage for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Building on the momentum generated in Delhi, the Mumbai event attracted top industry leaders and influential business figures, who engaged in strategic discussions focusing on Odisha's burgeoning investment landscape.

Chief Minister Majhi, in his keynote address, showcased Odisha's rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, highlighting key sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastics, chemicals, and petrochemicals.

The Chief Minister held one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists, exploring potential collaborations in these sectors, thereby solidifying Odisha's position as a preferred investment destination for both national and international investors.

He said, "Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes."

He added, "Its strategic location on India's eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha's skilled workforce, combined with strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025."

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, emphasized Odisha's strategic advantages stating that Odisha, with its rich heritage and strategic location on India's eastern coast, is poised for transformation into a modern industrial hub.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aligned with the 'Purvodaya Yojana,' Odisha is central to India's growth.

The state provides a seamless business environment through initiatives like garment manufacturing clusters, food processing parks, and logistics hubs.

The event also highlighted ongoing initiatives, including food processing parks, garment manufacturing clusters, and the expansion of multimodal logistics hubs. Odisha's alignment with national growth strategies, such as the Purvodaya Yojana, ensures that it plays a pivotal role in India's overall economic development.

The roadshow concluded with an interactive session on the second day of Chief Minister Majhi's visit to Mumbai, where he shared insights into Odisha's transformative vision for industrial growth.

He reiterated the state's investor-friendly policies and laid out the roadmap for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, inviting global investors to explore the unique opportunities that Odisha offers.

