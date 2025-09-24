Odomos Pioneers AI-Led Storytelling for a Dengue-Free India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: Mosquitoes remain one of India's most pressing public health threats, with dengue cases rising every year. Yet, people often tend to overlook danger, not realizing that just a single mosquito bite can cause dengue. This underestimation weakens prevention behaviors and leaves communities exposed.

Odomos, one of India's most trusted mosquito repellent brands, with its vision of a Dengue Free India, is addressing this challenge by shifting consumer behavior from reactive to proactive. The approach is to educate consumers to make mosquito protection top-of-mind when one steps into occasions which could be prone to mosquitoes, rather than an afterthought that surfaces only after bites occur.

To achieve this, Odomos has integrated generative AI-powered storytelling with cohort based targeting. The brand crafted contextual narratives: from rugged adventures, evening lawn gatherings, outdoor weddings to crowded cricket and football stadiums where cheers drown out subtle threats. These are moments when protection must feel both pertinent and personal.

"At Odomos, we are on a mission towards making India Dengue-Free. With AI led storytelling, we can weave this narrative into social touchpoints, building relevance and thus making it easier for people to incorporate Odomos usage into their daily lives. AI brings agility and scale to this outreach, enabling context-rich content tailored to diCerent cohorts across India. This personalized storytelling reinforces Odomos's core benefit: it masks human scent and creates a protective shield, eCectively making people invisible to mosquitoes." said Vaibhav Rathi, Head of Marketing - Home Care, Dabur India.

Speaking about the innovation, Ranjan Das, MD, Apppl Combine, said, "Our AI-powered dengue-free campaign with Odomos set a first for the industryleveraging technology to transform content into future-ready narratives and driving high engagement through the 'Invisible to Mosquito' device."

Industry observers recognize this campaign as a category-first for using AI in mosquito protection communication. It bridges cultural insight with public health urgency. By sharpening this cohort led targeting and storytelling strategy, Odomos stands out while advancing its long-term vision of a Dengue-Free India.

By blending technological innovation with contextual insight, Odomos is redefining how public health awareness can be scaled, standing apart from traditional campaigns and reinforcing its role as both a protector and a changemaker.

About Odomos: Odomos, a trusted mosquito repellent brand from Dabur, provides clinically proven and effective protection against mosquitoes. Certified by independent institutes, Odomos is recognized as one of the most reliable protectors against mosquitoes carrying deadly viruses. With its safe and eNective formulation, Odomos empowers families to protect themselves and their loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses.

