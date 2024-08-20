Odoo Community Days India 2024: Bridging Innovation and Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: The upcoming Odoo Community Days India 2024 is a much-awaited event on the tech calendar. The event is scheduled to be held on the 23rd and 24th August 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center Gandhinagar. The event is positioned to be one of the most significant gatherings for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, software developers, and everyone interested in Odoo! It'll be an exciting gateway into the Odoo universe and allow attendees to build connection with stakeholders.

Keynote Address by the CEO

In true Silicone Valley fashion, the Odoo Community Days 2024 will begin with an opening speech from Fabien PInckaers, the CEO and founder of Odoo. The keynote will define the undertone of the event while giving the attendees a chance to uncover the values that shape Odoo as well as shed light on the company's future development plans and direction. Pinckaers is an influential thinker and a dynamic leader, his vision of disrupting the ERP market will certainly add a ton of value to all attendees eager to learn about the software world.

A Record-Breaking Attendance

A groundbreaking event of such scale rarely goes unnoticed. The attendance has already exceeded all expectations, with over 35,000+ registrations so far and counting. The growing interest within Odoo indicates a rising demand for Odoo-powered solutions and services across various industries. With its rapid growth within the indian market, the software has managed to capture the attention of thousands of professionals, developers, and business owners alike across india.

A Wealth of Knowledge

The Odoo Community Days isn't just a tech gathering, but a will turn out to be a focal point to exchange busting ideas, share success stories, and discover new possibilities that'll transform the Indian Business Landscape. Odoo is a versatile product built to serve businesses across multiple industries. And thus the sessions at the Odoo Community Days will shed some light on the company's diverse clienteel: from government projects running on Odoo to the Isha Foundations and the Somant Trust that have been managing their operations on Odoo. These sessions will shed light on Odoo's versatility as a business management suite as well as explore how your business can benefit from using Odoo.

The event will feature more than 150+ sessions covering a wide range of topics, including:

Best Practices in Business Management: Learn from other business people on how they have dealt with the management of their business with the help of Odoo tools and applications.

Development and Customization: The requested community is divided for developers and IT specialists that are looking for new releases and features, development tools and tips, and the ways how to adjust Odoo to the definite business demands.

New Functionalities in Odoo: Discover the key features of the new Odoo 18, the newest release of Odoo's software solutions and learn how new functionality will increase efficiency, improve business processes, and transform your organization.

Case Studies and Success Stories: Learn from case studies of various firms and organizations that have adopted the Odoo solutions, their problems, approaches, and results.

Networking Opportunities: The participants will be given plenty of opportunities to network with the Odoo partners, developers, as well as other attendees at the event. Whether you need our business partnership, cooperation or just an Idea sharing platform, then this is the right place for you.

Engaging with Leading Creators: Several leading influencers are joining the event as well. Notable names among these include Raj Shamani, Abhi & Niyu, and more. The creators will be sharing their valuable takes on several subjects related to all things Odoo as well as provide a chance to the attendees to meet and greet them up close and personal.

Huge Exhibitors and Speakers: Among the attendees will be some of the largest companies from around the world including Delloite, Razorpay, and more. Segments, talks and booths dedicated to these exhibitors and speaks will not just reveal Odoo's prominence as a modern ERP solutions but also provide the attendees much welcome perspective on the global business landscape.

A Gathering of International Customers and Experts

SInce the participants of Odoo Community Days India 2024 will comprise of various customers international experts, and Odoo enthusiasts from around the world, the event will turn out to be an excellent opportunity for the exchange of ideas and experiences from across the borders. Industry professionals will get to interact with other like-minded individuals, as well as get a better perspective on how Odoo's solutions are being implemented globally.

Exciting Upcoming Features and Announcements

And finally, the event will also drop a ton of announcements revealing the future of Odoo. This includes upcoming features coming to the Odoo platform as well as the company's vision, direction and growth plans.

Conclusion

All things considered, the Odoo Community Days 2024 is certainly up there as one of India's largest tech and business event. With more than 150+ insightful sessions, several industry leading workshops, networking opportunities with 10,000+ attendees, and a massive presence of leaders, enthusiasts and experts from around the world; the event is sure to be a massive opportunity for everyone. From the opening keynote to the concluding after party, we bet there is something from everyone here. This year's Odoo Community Days will be a massive step for the Odoo Community in India.

