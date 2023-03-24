Offering ultimate summer chill to consumers, Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans Team and ropes in Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador

L-R: Mr. Youngdong Jin – COO-HavmorIce Cream, Wrridhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia , Shivam Mavi, Mr. Komal Anand, Managing Director,HavmorIce Cream, KS Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, and Mr. Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans

To mark the association, Havmor ice cream unveiled a campaign with brand ambassador Hardik Pandya

Launches limited edition ice cream range with 26 variants

YouTube Link for TVC https://youtu.be/YEq_Oeb26qI, https://youtu.be/bcWA18kcWsk

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24: Havmor Ice Cream, one of India’sleadingice cream brand sandwiches that is almost synonymous with ice cream in Gujarat, today announced its official partnership with the defending champions- Gujarat Titans. The brand, which is a subsidiary of the South Korean multinational conglomerate LOTTE Confectionery Ltd. is bringing the summer in with a bang by announcing an official ice cream partner. Delighting consumers across the country with its rich, creamy and innovative flavours, Havmor has also roped in India’s heartthrob cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand.

The brand unveiled its summer campaign, kicking off two TVCs starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness ofHavmorice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and deliciousHavmorice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner on a given day.

Shedding light on the association. Komal Anand, Managing Director of Havmor Ice Cream, said, “AtHavmor, we are consistently on the journey to delight the consumers with innovative offerings and flavors, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans Team is a perfect fit for us to bring alive this proposition. Just like Gujarat Titans established its stamp on the tournament in the very first maiden year, we are confident that with this inspiring partnership, we will further strengthen love for our brand amongst the Indian consumers.”

He further added, “Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and eclectic players of this generation. It is just natural that we have him as our brand ambassador as we unveil our campaign – ‘It’s that good’. Having him as the face of the brand signifies the spirit of creativity, uniqueness and community love.”

Commenting on his association, one of India’s most loved and iconic cricketers, Hardik Pandya, said, “Ice cream is one of my favourite comfort foods, and I am excited to partner withHavmorwho have consistently earned the love and trust of customers for over 75 years. Their lip-smacking flavors are all about the ‘It’s that good’ experience for customers. I look forward to this partnership, especially indulging in some of their delicious and delightful ice creams.”

Adding to this, Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said,“Havmoris a top legacy ice cream brand from Gujarat and has created its identity all over India. The Gujarat Titans believe in building a brand based on excellence, and we are delighted to partner with armor- looking ahead to a great association.”

As part of this association, the brand had placed larger-than-life-sized cricket bats across different public avenues in three major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda as well as the cities of New Delhi & Mumbai, urging fans to write message for their favorite cricketers. Signed by Hardik Pandya and other players of Gujarat Titans, the on-ground activity garnered over 10,000 messages from fans across 5 cities. As part of gratification, a few lucky winners also got a chance to meet their favorite Gujarat Titans players.

During the Indian Premier League 2023, each match will haveHavmorice cream booths at the outer concourse of Narendra Modi Stadiumfor consumers to beat the scorching heat and relish over 16- high quality and creamy ice cream flavours, including LOTTE’s innovative ‘World Cone’ and special range of traditionally inspired ice creams while cheering the home ground team.

This year Indian Premier League will begin on 31stMarch and will continue till the 28thof May 2023, with a total of 74 matches being played across the duration.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor