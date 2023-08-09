Office Master: Empowered 17000+ working professionals in Microsoft Office in July 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 9: Office Master is a leading educational technology organisation specializing in online courses designed to make you a master of Microsoft Office. They provide comprehensive workshops on critical topics such as SQL, Microsoft Excel, and PowerBI, geared towards unlocking the potential of data analytics.

The company’s vision is to empower working professionals in Microsoft Office and make them masters of it. From a total beginner to an expert - they’ve got everyone covered.

Their classes are led by Umang Tambi, a seasoned SQL expert, and proud alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur. With his wealth of knowledge and clear teaching methodology, Tambi ensures every learner's experience is educational and engaging.

Office Master is the brainchild of Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, both IIT-Kharagpur alumni with an impressive entrepreneurial history. They have previously established successful eight-figure companies, including Be10X and Mad About Sports, demonstrating their capability in creating businesses that drive value and innovation.

With Office Master, you are choosing more than just an online course provider: you are partnering with a team committed to your personal growth and professional triumph.

So if you want to master SQL, PowerBI, Excel and other MS Office components, look no further than Office Master. To Unlock the power of data analytics, visit their website and start learning today!

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

