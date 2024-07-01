Official Announcement: Sudheer Babu to Star in Pan-India Supernatural Mystery Thriller

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 1: Sudheer Babu, the celebrated Telugu star also known as Nawa Dhalapati, will be leading an upcoming supernatural thriller film.

This Pan-India film is set to break new ground with its unparalleled visual effects and a storyline that promises to be larger than life.

Directed by debutant Venkat Kalyan, this film will offer an extraordinary cinematic experience. Sudheer Babu, fresh off the success of his latest theatrical release "Harom Hara," which premiered on June 14, 2024, has been widely praised for its intense action sequences and engaging narrative.

This ambitious film will be presented by the 'Prerna Arora', who has delivered blockbusters and National Award-winning films like "Rustom," "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," "PadMan," and "Pari," along with a leading studio. The makers are on the verge of announcing a major heroine from bollywood who will join this stellar cast. The film, will be releasing around Shivratri in March 2025. This project is set to be the biggest Pan-India release, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. It will depict an epic battle between good and evil energies, adding depth and intrigue to the story.

Sudheer adds "I've been traveling this path for a year now, delving into this script and genre, and I can't wait to share this journey with our audience. Prerna Arora, our dedicated team, and I are pouring our hearts into delivering a world-class cinematic experience. We're excited to bring a story that truly resonates, and we hope it leaves a lasting impact on everyone who watches."

Produced by:

Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda, Ujjwal Anand, the film will uncover many mysteries and hidden treasures of India connected to mythology, promising a truly unique and captivating experience for audiences. The first look to be released on the 15th of August 2024.

