Official EURO 2024 Squads Confirmed See Who's Playing: Ethinos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: The stage is set, the spotlights are primed, and the anticipation is electric - UEFA EURO 2024 is here. With the official squad announcements rolling in, whispers are turning into roars as we size up the contenders vying for glory on the grandest stage in European football.

This year, UEFA has upped the ante, allowing teams to bring 26 players instead of 23. This is where things get interesting. There are established giants like Germany and France looking to reclaim their dominance, young squads like England and Spain with a point to prove, and the dark horses - ready to spring a surprise at Euro 2024.

While who rises above the rest remains to be seen, check out the EURO 2024 squads.

