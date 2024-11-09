Official SLAT 2025 Mock Test: Final Practice Opportunity for Aspiring Law Students

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 9: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is all set to conduct the Final Official SLAT 2025 Mock Test on 12th November 2024. This is the last opportunity for all aspiring law candidates to test their preparation with an official mock test before the real exam day. The SLAT 2025 Mock Test is a great value addition for candidates, giving them a real-time experience of the upcoming Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT).

Here's the link to register for SLAT:- https://www.slat-test.org

Important Information about the Official and Final SLAT Mock Test

* Key dates to remeber

* Final Official SLAT 2025 Mock Test date: 12th November 2024

* Mock test available for one full day on 12th November in Computer Based Test mode

* Eligibility:- Apply for SLAT 2025 by 10th November 2024 to be eligible for the mock test

* Test Highlights:-

* 60 mins and 60 MCQ questions; No multiple-answer questions

* CBT Mode exam. Login from only one device

* No negative marking

* Each candidate is allowed only one attempt

* The test is divided into five sections: Logical Reasoning (12 questions), Legal Reasoning (12 questions), Analytical Reasoning (12 questions), Reading Comprehension (12 questions), and General Knowledge (12 questions)

* Note:

* Login credentials for the mock test will be sent to registered number and email id via SMS, whatsapp and email prior to the exam date

* The scores obtained in this mock test are solely for candidates' reference and will not impact their final SLAT 2025 score or selection process

Visit https://www.slat-test.org/mock-test.php to get more information about Final and official mock test

The previous two mock tests were a big success, receiving overwhelming participation and positive feedback from students. Participants found the tests highly beneficial in understanding the exam pattern, assessing their readiness, and building confidence. For those who missed the previous opportunities, this Final Official Mock Test is their last chance to experience a realistic simulation of the actual SLAT exam.

Important Information about the SLAT 2025 Test

* Official SLAT 2025 exam dates: 13th December and 15th December 2024

* Candidates are allowed two attempts, with the best score being considered for evaluation

* SLAT 2025 has moved from its usual May schedule to December, making thorough preparation essential

* SLAT is the only way to gain admission to Symbiosis Law Schools for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons), B.A. LL.B., and B.B.A. LL.B. programs.

* Test Duration: 60 minutes

* No Negative Marking

With only one month remaining before the SLAT 2025 exam, the final phase of registrations is in progress. Students are encouraged to complete their registration immediately to avoid missing out on this critical opportunity. The Final Official Mock Test is an ideal way to identify strengths and weaknesses, ensuring that candidates are fully prepared when they sit for the real exam in December.

This is the final opportunity to test your readiness for SLAT 2025. Candidates are strongly encouraged to register for the mock test by 10th November to take advantage of this crucial last practice session before the real exam.

For more information and to register, please visit: SLAT Official Website.

About SLAT 2025

The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) is the gateway to Symbiosis International's renowned UG law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools situated in Pune, NOIDA, Hyderabad and Nagpur. This year, SLAT will be held on 13th December and 15th December 2024, and candidates will have two attempts, with the best score being taken into account for admissions. The SLAT 2025 aims to identify and nurture the best legal minds in the country, providing them with an opportunity to study at Symbiosis' esteemed law schools.

