Offmint’s Journey & Rani Ahluwalia’s Support: A Game-Changing Shark Tank India Pitch

New Delhi [India], May 7: In an industry dominated by fast fashion, Offmint is carving a unique path by blending sustainability with style. Founded in January 2024 by Rani Ahluwalia and Ashutosh Roy, Offmint is a unisex, multi-category fashion brand that challenges conventional norms with an eco-friendly approach. Each order comes with a subtle yet impactful gesture—a seed-embedded pen—encouraging customers to participate in environmental conservation with every purchase.

58-year-old, Rani Ahluwalia, a London-based entrepreneur and renowned interior designer, is the co-founder and Managing Director of Offmint. Her journey with the brand began in an unexpected yet serendipitous manner.

While watching Ashutosh Roy pitch another venture on Shark Tank India, Rani was captivated by his enthusiasm, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit. Recognizing a synergy in their values, she joined forces with him to lay the foundation of Offmint.

Beyond her role at Offmint, Rani is the Founder and Creative Director of Key Interior and Designs, a luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential and hospitality spaces. With over two decades of experience, she has transformed elite properties worldwide, from high-end residences in Hyde Park to prestigious hotels for brands like Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Rani's business acumen extends far beyond interior design. She has a keen eye for ventures that challenge industry norms and drive meaningful change. The moment she encountered Offmint, she saw its potential—not just as a fashion brand, but as a movement poised to redefine the future of ethical fashion.

“I have always believed that design—whether in fashion or interiors—should create something meaningful and lasting. Offmint isn't just another clothing brand; it's a statement about the direction fashion needs to take,” says Rani Ahluwalia.

Offmint's rise to prominence was further amplified when it made history on Shark Tank India. The brand's pitch stood out, not just for its sustainability-driven business model but also for its compelling backstory. In a first for the show, a founder returned for a second chance, demonstrating Offmint's resilience and growth.

The pitch, requesting just Rs. 10 in exchange for equity, stunned the investors and resulted in an unprecedented all-5 sharks deal—one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Offmint's presence on Shark Tank India was more than a funding opportunity—it was a statement about the growing demand for ethical fashion. Consumers today are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their choices, and Offmint is at the forefront of offering stylish yet sustainable alternatives.

What truly differentiates Offmint is its innovative approach to eCommerce and digital integration. Unlike traditional fast-fashion brands that focus on mass production, Offmint leverages technology to streamline operations, minimize waste, and enhance the shopping experience.

From apparel to accessories, every Offmint product is designed with a dual focus on aesthetics and sustainability. The brand's signature seed-embedded pens serve as a continuous reminder of its commitment to the environment, reinforcing the idea that every purchase contributes to a greener planet.

“Sustainability should not be an afterthought in fashion—it should be the foundation. With Rani's support and vision, Offmint is determined to change that mindset,” says Ashutosh Roy.

Rani's role at Offmint extends far beyond investment. As Managing Director and an active partner, she plays a crucial role in shaping the brand's identity, ensuring that its sustainability ethos is embedded in every facet of its operations. From design and production to marketing and strategic expansion, her expertise is instrumental in guiding Offmint's journey.

Offmint is set to make its mark in one of the world's most dynamic and globally recognized cities—Dubai.

This expansion aligns with the brand's vision to bring sustainable fashion to a larger international audience. Additionally, Offmint will be a key player in the upcoming New India Fashion Week, further establishing its presence in the Indian fashion industry. Surat, a hub for textiles and innovation, will also play a significant role in Offmint's journey as the brand continues to evolve.

Apart from revolutionizing fashion, Offmint maintains a niche in residential projects, always striving for the ‘wow factor' in every endeavor. Whether it's clothing or interiors, the focus remains on delivering designs that are both striking and comfortable.

Comfort and durability and affordability are at the heart of Offmint's ethos. The brand's core values ensure that fashion remains accessible without compromising on quality. Offmint introduces new lines every week to keep up with evolving trends, with its latest offerings including acid-wash T-shirts and highly competitive, ultra-comfortable denim.

“Investing in Offmint wasn't just about fashion; it was about supporting a movement that inspires resilience and innovation,” Rani reflects.

With Offmint gaining traction in India and making strides on the global stage, it is more than just a fashion label—it is a movement reshaping how the world approaches responsible fashion. Under the leadership of visionaries like Rani Ahluwalia, Offmint is set to redefine industry standards and prove that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

