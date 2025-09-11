Ofis Square Unveils Beyond Ofis: A Community-Centric Extension Redefining Work Culture

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: India's leading premium coworking and managed office provider, Ofis Square, announces the launch of its newest chapter: Beyond Ofis. A first-of-its-kind initiative in the coworking world, Beyond Ofis goes beyond physical spaces to focus on what truly makes work meaningful: people.

Ever since its launch in 2022, Ofis Square has stood at the forefront of India's flexible workspace revolution, providing businesses and professionals with premium environments designed for productivity and growth. From startups to enterprises searching for coworking in Gurgaon and Noida, Ofis Square has become a trusted partner in building premium spaces. With Beyond Ofis, the brand takes a bold step forward. Shifting the focus from just where people work to why and how they work. At its core, Beyond Ofis is reimagining the role of workspaces in people's lives.

To bring this philosophy to life, Beyond Ofis is kicking off with a specially curated series of eight episodes, each featuring heart-warming stories from within the community. These stories shine a light on the real people behind the entrepreneurs: their journeys, their dreams, their breakthroughs, reminding us that every professional milestone is powered by the right support system.

Commenting on their vision, Mrs. Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square, said:

"When we started Ofis Square coworking in Noida, our vision was to bring a new paradigm of work by creating premium, fully managed, flexible offices for modern businesses. As we grew, we realised that our true strength lies not just in the spaces we build, but in the communities that thrive within them. Beyond Ofis is our way of honouring that community. It is a celebration of people and their dreams, their hustle, their successes, and their stories."

"Through Beyond Ofis, we are reimagining the very idea of coworking, evolving them into ecosystems that nurture entrepreneurs holistically. The vision is to create a space that offers self-growth events, storytelling platforms, purposeful networking, holistic wellness, cultural engagements, and much more. We aim to nurture a community that discovers new dimensions of themselves, unlocks their full potential, and achieves milestones they may never have envisioned."

In an industry that often revolves around infrastructure and amenities, Beyond Ofis stands apart as the first community-led extension of a coworking brand. It transforms the role of a workspace from being a service provider to being a true partner in growth.

