OG Navratri by The Memories Event - Dance, Connect and Celebrate Sustainably

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Surat's most looked forward OG Navratri, takes a wrap with all its glitz and glory! Organized by The Memories Event, this grand celebration took place from 22nd September to 1st October 2025 at the Sarsana AC Dome, the Asia's largest Navratri Celebration. With a rich legacy of 10+ years, this event had welcomed stars like Aditya Gadhvi, Suhani Shah, and Anuv Jain over the years.

This year, OG Navratri promoted going green - no printed passes, only digital entry with scan codes. In fact, The Memories Event by Keval Jasoliya was the first to introduce this eco-friendly move.

Partnering with eco-conscious brands like Radiant blue club & Resort, Gruham developer, Goldi Solar, Sihora industries ltd, Tirupati Oil, Kanan ravi group, Shilpkala, Kohinoor Group , Candor IVF and many more, this event promotes both cultural pride and sustainability. OG Navratri isn't just about dance - it's a platform for khelaiyas to reconnect with our roots, express themselves freely, and be part of a larger cause: preserving culture and nature.

With immense supports from industry leaders and overwhelming love and participation from khelaiyas and music lovers this event left its unique mark with everlasting memories in everyone's heart.

Media contact: jaimin.joshi@khushiadvertising.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor