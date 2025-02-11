Oil and Gas to remain crucial despite rise of renewable energy says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], February 11 : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday emphasized that oil and gas will continue to play an important role in the energy sector, even as renewable energy becomes the dominant source.

He stated this during his address at the inauguration of the India Energy Week 2025 on Tuesday in Delhi.

Puri said "Even when renewables become the dominant energy sources, oil and gas will continue to play a pivotal role - not just in power generation but in stabilising grids, industrial hydrogen, and energy storage innovations".

Puri pointed out that the energy transition is not about completely eliminating fossil fuels but about using them strategically while scaling up renewable energy sources to reduce emissions.

"For too long, we have framed energy transition as a linear journey - from fossil fuels to renewables, from past to future, from problem to solution," he stated.

Instead, he suggested a balanced approach where both renewable and traditional energy sources work together to ensure a stable and sustainable energy system.

The minister also highlighted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and clean cooking are emerging as major drivers of energy demand in the future.

AI is becoming one of the largest energy consumers globally, with data centers expected to see an 18-20 per cent annual increase in power demand by 2030. India's AI-driven digital economy, projected to reach USD 400 billion by 2030, presents both challenges and opportunities.

Puri noted that the key issue is not just meeting this growing demand but doing so in a way that does not destabilize power grids or hinder climate commitments.

He explained that renewable energy alone would not be sufficient to meet AI-driven demand. Instead, a combination of natural gas, coal with carbon abatement, and next-generation nuclear energy will be required to ensure round-the-clock power reliability.

At the same time, AI itself can contribute to improving fossil fuel efficiency and reshaping energy security by predicting and managing power demand more effectively.

Puri also discussed the importance of expanding clean cooking access, emphasizing that it requires a multi-fuel strategy.

He added "Renewables alone won't be enoughAI-driven demand requires round-the-clock reliability, meaning natural gas, coal with carbon abatement, and next-generation nuclear will remain essential".

The minister also added that India has already achieved 100 per cent clean cooking access through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the expansion of city gas distribution, and pilot projects in solar cooking.

Puri stated that these policy-driven solutions have transformed lives and demonstrated how large-scale energy access can be achieved.

The minister's remarks highlight the need for a balanced and forward-thinking approach to energy planning, where traditional and new energy sources work together to meet growing demand while ensuring sustainability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor