Ojas Bansal: The Teen Visionary Empowering a Generation of Thinkers, Dreamers, and Doers

New Delhi [India], June 2: At just 17, Ojas Bansal is building what most won’t even dream of until they’re safely settled in their thirties — not a career, but a movement.

It started with The Baniya Formula — a brand, a mindset, and a mission. Founded by a teenager for teenagers, The Baniya Formula is Ojas’s mission to ignite financial smarts, strategic acumen, and entrepreneurial fervor in the next generation. While other 17-year-olds are memorizing abstractions from books, Ojas is teaching young minds how to pitch, negotiate, monetize, and own the table. His approach isn’t about wealth — it’s about producing value, producing voice, and most of all, producing vision.

He’s not transferring out-of-date rules. He’s rewriting them. His material is infused with humor, bite, and business bombshells of reality — boldly straightforward, youthfully energetic but seasoned. He wants all teens to feel empowered to discuss money, take action, and storm boardrooms like they’re the bosses. And guess what? With him on the scene, many already do.

But Ojas is building more than teen entrepreneurs. He’s rewriting the script for possibility — fearless, unapologetic, and self-made. He believes confidence isn’t something you learn — it’s something you build, and the sooner you do, the more profound it gets. He wants to create a world where kids don’t wait for their turn. They build their own spaces — and claim them with purpose.

Step inside his new store: Smoke Signals.

Rebellious lifestyle label, Smoke Signals is the way Ojas marries attitude, art, and statement furniture. Envision bold, oversized statues — like 100 cm tall Garfield or KAWS-inspired figures — repurposed as high-end centrepieces and practical tray stands. They’re not ornaments. They’re a talking point. Every one is intentionally loud, can’t-be-missed, and attitude-filled — much like the designer himself.

Smoke Signals is an expression of the manner in which Ojas perceives the world: a platform for aesthetic risk, unapologetic ownership, and enjoyment that insists on a scene. He believes that art must not whisper. It must enter the room ahead of you. He’s not making products. He’s making presence.

And behind it all — behind the vision, the ventures, the visuals — is grit. Resilience. Something that doesn’t require permission, wait for approval, and doesn’t break under criticism. Ojas has fallen, recalibrated, rebuilt — and he’s returned each time with more clarity, more confidence, and more chaos in his creativity.

He’s not only a student of Ridhhima’s Academy — he’s a sign in himself. A sign of what can be achieved when passion meets precision. When youth meets purpose. When a teenager makes the decision that he doesn’t have to be older to be a leader.

Today, Ojas Bansal is a name that stirs something. A new generation of ambition. A new generation of fearlessness. And a fire that is not going to be put out anytime soon.

Because Ojas is not seeking the world. He’s building his own.

