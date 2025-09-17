OJUS Power and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Advanced Air Compressors in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: OJUS Power and Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ojus), a leading power & engineering solutions provider in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems (HIES) to launch their new range of industrial air compressors tailored for the Indian market. The official announcement was made at a launch event held at OJUS's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on September 12, 2025.

As part of this collaboration, OJUS will serve as the Pan-India distributor for Hitachi's industrial air compressor range, which includes oil-injected & oil-free rotary screw, reciprocating and scroll compressors. These products cater to a wide array of industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, engineering, cement, and chemicals.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of senior leadership from both organizations, including Ram Sampathkumar, Chairman & Managing Director - OJUS Power, Deepa, Director Finance - OJUS Power, and Bob Ogino, Managing Director, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems India.

The launch ceremony was graced by Dr. M.P. Shyam, President, RV Educational Institutions, as Chief Guest, and Mr. L.K.M. Adhi, Managing Director, Knitvel Needles Pvt. Ltd and Elkayem Auto Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd, as Guest of Honour, alongside senior leadership from both OJUS and Hitachi.

This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening the India-Japan bilateral industrial cooperation, focusing on technology transfer, manufacturing excellence, and enhanced customer service. By combining Hitachi's global legacy in industrial innovation with OJUS's strong on-ground presence and service infrastructure, the alliance aims to set new benchmarks in energy efficiency, reliability, and operational performance for industrial air solutions in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Sampathkumar, MD, OJUS Power, said, "Hitachi's compressors are known globally for their technological superiority and performance. We are excited to partner with them and bring these solutions to India, where demand for high-efficiency and reliable industrial infrastructure is growing rapidly across sectors."

Commenting on the collaboration, Bob Ogino, MD, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems India, stated, "Htachi has a legacy of over 100 years and India is a key market for us, and we are pleased to collaborate with a strong partner like OJUS. Together, we are committed to offering best-in-class products and building a robust customer-centric ecosystem."

With the Indian industrial air compressor market estimated at USD 1.4 billion and annual volumes ranging between 45,000 to 50,000 units, the OJUS-Hitachi alliance is strategically poised to capitalize on the country's growing infrastructure, manufacturing, and process industry needs.

The new product lineup will be backed by OJUS's extensive Pan-India dealer network, trained service teams, and modern spare parts management systems, ensuring responsive support and uptime for customers.

