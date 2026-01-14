Okaya Introduces JXT 90Ah Inverter Battery, a New Innovation in Jumbo Tubular Technology

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 14: Okaya Power, a trusted name in power backup solutions and solar rooftop systems, has announced the launch of its new JXT 90Ah Inverter Battery. The JXT battery marks Okaya's latest innovation in the Jumbo Tubular category, designed to deliver higher backup in a more compact form factor. The launch follows the successful introduction of Okaya's Next-Gen Super Jumbo Tubular (SJT) and Advanced Tall Tubular (TT) batteries in 2025.

A Compact Take on Jumbo Tubular Batteries

The JXT 90Ah inverter battery has been developed for users who need longer backup without increasing installation space. While Jumbo Tubular batteries are traditionally associated with larger footprints, Okaya's new JXT design reimagines the category by offering a compact container that still delivers a full 90Ah capacity.

This makes the JXT 90Ah especially relevant in environments facing frequent power cuts, limited installation space, and high maintenance costs associated with small VRLA batteries. It also serves as a practical replacement for multiple low-capacity VRLA and SMF batteries used across various applications.

Engineered for Long Life and Stable Performance

Built using Okaya's Advanced Tubular Technology, the JXT 90Ah battery is engineered for deep-cycle performance and extended operational life. It is supported by Advanced Electrolyte Management System (AEMS), which improves electrolyte circulation, manages heat better, and ensures stable performance during voltage fluctuations and extended power cuts.

Each JXT 90Ah battery is tested under Okaya's Certified Backup Hours (CBH) protocol. This testing method verifies the actual backup delivered under defined load conditions, helping users make informed decisions based on real-world performance rather than theoretical ratings.

Designed for Residential and Professional Applications

Beyond residential inverter usage, the JXT 90Ah battery addresses the growing need for reliable power in professional and semi-industrial setups. It can replace 24Ah to 65Ah VRLA or SMF batteries commonly used in online UPS systems, telecom power nodes, FTTH installations, automation panels, fire alarm systems, ATMs, and data logger infrastructure.

By reducing the number of batteries required in a series string, the JXT 90Ah helps lower wiring complexity, maintenance effort, and overall replacement costs. Its compact design also allows easier installation in confined spaces such as UPS racks, telecom enclosures, and equipment rooms.

Warranty and Ownership Value

To enhance long-term ownership value, the Okaya JXT 90Ah inverter battery comes with a 48-month warranty. Compared to smaller VRLA batteries that often require replacement within 18 to 24 months, the JXT 90Ah offers a longer service life, resulting in reduced downtime and improved cost efficiency.

Easy Availability Through Okaya's Dealer Network

Consumers interested in the JXT 90Ah inverter battery can locate authorised Okaya dealers near you through the company's dealer locator, ensuring easy access to genuine products, installation support, and after-sales service.

Commenting on the launch, Arush Gupta, CEO & Director of Okaya Power Private Limited said, "The JXT 90Ah has been designed for real usage conditions where space, backup reliability, and maintenance matter as much as capacity. It is a natural progression in our tubular battery portfolio."

With this launch, Okaya continues to strengthen its position as a comprehensive power and solar solutions provider. Alongside its inverter batteries, home UPS systems, and solar rooftop solutions, the JXT 90Ah reinforces Okaya's focus on compact, high-backup energy solutions that work across homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

About Okaya Power

Established in 2002, Okaya Power brings over 20 years of experience in delivering reliable power backup and energy solutions. The company has served more than 110 million happy and satisfied customers across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

Okaya is backed by a workforce of over 1,500 employees, including more than 600 dedicated sales and service professionals, supported by a strong pan-India dealer and service network. This ensures easy access to products and dependable after-sales support across the country.

The company follows world-class manufacturing standards with stringent inwards and outwards quality check facilities and procedures to ensure consistent product performance and reliability. Okaya also operates a company-owned lead recycling unit and in-house plastic recycling facilities, reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

With operations expanding across over 40 countries, Okaya continues to strengthen its global footprint. Further enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, the company is set to open new electronics plant this year. Alongside its inverter batteries and home UPS systems, Okaya also offers solar rooftop solutions, supporting the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy.

For more information, please contact

Email: care@okaya.in

Call/WhatsApp: +91-981890909

