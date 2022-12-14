Okayti Tea Estate inaugurates two stores to offer the Fresh Organic Darjeeling Teas

The first ever Darjeeling Tea 'Garden Outlet' was inaugurated on 10th December at Okayti Tea Estate, Mirik, Darjeeling. The said Garden Outlet is located at the main gate of Okayti Tea Estate, 8th Mile, Rishi Road. A few kilometres from Mirik Bazar on the way to Sukhia Pokhari via State Highway 12, the outlet will showcase the finest and freshest teas of Okayti Tea Estate. On the same day, the tea estate known for producing some of the finest Darjeeling teas also inaugurated another store in Darjeeling town. In order to offer garden-fresh Darjeeling teas to the sommeliers, Okayti last year launched a fresh website with a range of premium products, designed, harvested, and manufactured within the estate.

For over a century, Okayti is known for its sublime orthodox blends with a nuanced tapestry of aroma and flavour. The Garden Outlet will showcase its premium teas freshly made in the nearby factory while the store will offer the choicest of batches. Management confirmed that exclusive tours of the factory and the estate will be organized for those who want to know their tea more intimately.

Tea Sommeliers globally await the seasonal, orthodox, and white teas from Darjeeling. All of those blends freshly made in the heritage factory of Okayti will be available at the Garden Outlet minutes after they are processed.'It is enigmatic to experience a cup of freshly-made Darjeeling tea, and we want to share this experience with anyone who bothers to stop at our factory outlet' Chaubey remarked, he has been managing the garden for the last 25 years.

Tea enthusiasts can expect a tea store studded with the most luscious and luxurious teas in the world. 'The outlet will be attended at all times by expert tea brewers to let the customer taste meticulously processed and brewed teas before they decide on the purchase'.

As the entire hills anticipate a blissful and chilly Christmas, Okayti gifted its people the first-of-its-kind teashop in their village. The outlet is expected to attract tea lovers from the entire globe to further generate local employment opportunities.

