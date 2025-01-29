Okto and Chaincode Partner to Enable NFT Tickets and Exclusive Rewards for Maha Kumbh Mela Devotees

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, is set to draw over 450 million pilgrims to Prayagraj this year. Occurring once every 144 years, this historic event holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. This year, it also marks a monumental technological breakthrough as Okto Wallet and Chaincode Partner to bring NFT-based tickets, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

This first-of-its-kind initiative enables millions of Indian Railways passengers to receive personalized NFT versions of their tickets for tent city booking and train journeys, stored securely in the Okto Wallet. These NFTs not only serve as unique digital mementos of the journey but also unlock exclusive discounts at the Kumbh Mela, including savings on tent accommodations and other loyalty benefits. With more than 20 lakh devotees expected to gather at a time in Prayagraj, over one lakh tents, ranging from basic to luxurious, have been arranged to accommodate the pilgrims.

Key Features of the Partnership:

1. NFT Ticketing:

* Travelers booking tickets for select Indian Railways services, and the Kumbh Mela Tent City booking will receive an NFT version of their ticket.

* These NFTs will be securely stored in their Okto Wallet, providing a unique, personalized digital keepsake.

2. Exclusive Benefits:

* Mahakumbh attendees can use their NFT tickets to access discounts on tent accommodations and other partner services.

3. Seamless Web3 Integration:

* Okto Wallet eliminates the complexities of blockchain technology, offering a user-friendly experience that even first-time users can navigate effortlessly. The platform is designed so intuitively that users won't even realize they are interacting with Web3-based applications, making the transition to blockchain seamless and natural.

Alok Gupta, Founder & CEO of Chaincode, shared,"We are excited to pioneer a new era of travel experiences with Indian Railways, Polygon and Okto. Blockchain is revolutionizing various industries by delivering unmatched trust, transparency, and security. By integrating blockchain technology and NFTs, we aim to redefine how travelers interact with their journeys and create meaningful, lasting memories. We see this as the start of a wave of blockchain-driven solutions that will simplify processes and build trust across global financial ecosystems."

Rohit Jain, Head of DeFi Initiatives at CoinDCX and Okto, remarked: Every Indian dreams of visiting the Kumbh Mela at least once in their lifetimeit's a journey of faith and unforgettable memories. Web3, at its core, is meant for everyday users, and what better platform to introduce it on this scale than the Maha Kumbh? Our goal is to make this sacred experience even more special and memorable. As a leading global Web3 company born in India, we're proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to millions of Indians. With 450 million pilgrims expected, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the power of Web3. Okto Wallet's proven ability to onboard and serve users at scale positions us uniquely to handle this magnitude and drive Web3 into the mainstream".

"Through this partnership with Chaincode, we're not just offering NFTs; we're empowering travelers to personalize their experiences in ways never seen before. This is a milestone moment for Web3 adoption, and we're thrilled to make it accessible, impactful, and meaningful for everyone," he added.

About Okto

The Okto ecosystem aims to simplify Web3 for everyone. At its core, it is a chain abstraction, and orchestration layer designed to simplify blockchain development. By offering web2-like modular APIs to help both new developers and experienced teams to build efficiently on the blockchain.

Okto ecosystem is experienced by 20Mn+ users while under development in the pre mainnet phase. Key components include the Okto Chain, Okto SDK, Okto wallet and Okto partners ecosystem.

About Okto Chain

* (Chain Abstraction and orchestration layer): Zk rollup based app chain simplifies interaction with multiple blockchains by offering a unified interface. Coordinates blockchain components to streamline development and execution of smart contracts and transactions.

* Okto Token: Forms the core of the ecosystem, supporting infrastructure and incentivizing participation.

Okto SDK - BUIDL on Okto

The Okto SDK is a comprehensive toolkit designed to simplify blockchain development, offering a range of tools and features to enhance efficiency and ease of use. It bridges the gap between traditional web development and blockchain technology, making it easier for developers to build and scale applications.

Key Features:

Web2-Like Modular APIs: Provides familiar APIs for developers with traditional web experience, facilitating a smooth transition to blockchain.

Chain Abstracted Wallet SDK Kit: Enables seamless integration of wallet functionality into applications, improving user experience and security.

Chain Abstracted Dev Tools (Intent Recipes): Includes pre-built solutions and templates to accelerate development processes.

