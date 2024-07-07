Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal supports Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek advice, sees himself in sync with his vision

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has expressed strong support for Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's advice advocating a 70-hour workweek for young professionals.

In an interview with ANI, Aggarwal was asked about Murthy's 70-hour workweek advice and his return as Executive Chairman in 2013 after retiring in 2011. The Ola CEO said that Murthy had to come back because of the state of his company at that time.

"I should do more, and I'm fully in sync with his (Murthy's) direction to the youth. I think he had to come back because of the state his company was in, right? And he was able to contribute after he came back and was able to turn it around. Since then, actually, even Nandan has come back in a non-executive chairman role and contributed further," he said.

Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and non-executive Chairman of the Board of Infosys, credited for the launch of Aadhaar.

"And even when Nandan came back to Infosys. Infosys also took off after that, right? So, I think it's like the same parental thing. You are always connected to your company," he added.

Speaking about whether he has other things in mind when he starts something new, the Ola CEO said, "Absolutely. I'm still maybe one-third the age. It's too early for me. And as an entrepreneur, an entrepreneur never lets go. You will always bring professional management to run it and to be more day-to-day anchoring the business. But an entrepreneur is always emotionally and strategically involved."

Murthy sparked a huge debate in the country when he suggested in October last year that India's work culture needs to change and that youngsters should be prepared to work for 70 hours a week.

