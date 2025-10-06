Ola Electric gets certification for in-house developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 6 : Ola Electric, India's leading two-wheeler EV manufacturer, today became the first automotive OEM in the country to receive government certification for its in-house developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor, delivering performance on par with conventional permanent magnet motors.

The certification, issued by the Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, follows rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests under AIS 041, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport.

The tests confirmed that Ola Electric's ferrite motor delivers net power equivalent to rare-earth permanent magnet motors in its 7 kW and 11 kW variants, an Ola Electric release said.

"The in-house developed ferrite motor successfully delivers the same performance as the motor with rare earth magnets," it added.

The breakthrough ferrite motor, first unveiled at Ola Electric's annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August, eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth elements, thereby reducing costs and mitigating supply chain risks.

Ola Electric said the motor ensures high efficiency, durability, and performance comparable to traditional permanent magnet motors.

"With this certification, we will integrate our ferrite motor across Ola Electric's product portfolio, enhancing performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian EV consumers," the release said.

Ola Electric Mobility Limited is India's largest pure-play EV company, specialising in end-to-end manufacturing of electric vehicles and components, including battery cells.

Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu is developing India's largest EV hub, supported by the Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre focused on battery and cell technology.

The company operates over 4,000 stores nationwide along with online network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor