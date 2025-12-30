Ola Electric receives government certification for its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+ motorcycle

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Ola Electric on Tuesday announced that its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency.

With this certification, Ola Electric will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh).

This development marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, the company said in a statement.

The Roadster X+ 9.1kWh sets a new benchmark in electric motorcycling with an industry-leading range of up to 500 km, enabled by the high energy density and advanced thermal performance of Ola's homegrown 4680 Bharat Cell technology.

By addressing range anxiety, the Roadster X+, according to Ola, opens up electric motorcycling for riders beyond metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where longer distances and limited charging infrastructure have traditionally been barriers to EV adoption.

An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The government certification of the Roadster X+ is a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey towards building end-to-end EV technology in India. With the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh) , we are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology. This is a defining step towards accelerating EV adoption in India's motorcycle-dominated 2W market."

With this development, Ola Electric has now extended the use of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its two-wheeler portfolio, spanning both electric scooters and motorcycles.

The certification has been issued following rigorous vehicle-level safety, electrical, performance, and environmental testing, as notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for certification of Battery Operated Vehicles (BoV) in the electric two-wheeler category. The comprehensive validation programme included critical tests such as constructional and functional safety, range, gradeability, noise, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and braking performance, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory and safety standards.

