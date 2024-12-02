Ola Electric to expand its distribution network to 4,000 stores by December to boost business growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 : Ola Electric, India's electric vehicle (EV) company, has announced a massive expansion of its distribution network, aiming to increase the count to 4,000 stores by December 20, 2024.

This rollout, featuring over 3,200 new outlets alongside its existing 800 stores, is one of the most extensive EV distribution expansions globally, underscoring Ola's commitment to democratizing EV adoption in India.

The expanded network will cover all pin codes in the country, making Ola Electric the largest EV distributor in India. All new stores will be equipped with co-located service facilities, further enhancing after-sales support for customers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric, highlighted the significance of the expansion and said, "While India is swiftly moving towards electric mobility, Ola Electric's massive network expansion will be a pivotal moment in the country's journey towards #EndICEAge. With our wide D2C network and the touchpoints under our Network Partner Program, we will cover the entire country beyond tier-I and tier-2 cities. It will enable our best-in-class product offerings to democratise electric mobility, adding buoyancy to the domestic EV economy."

Despite operating with a distribution network that is only one-fifth the size of traditional two-wheeler manufacturers, Ola Electric has retained its market leadership.

The company continues to challenge established players by leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, innovative products, and competitive pricing.

Ola Electric recently introduced its Gig and S1 Z scooter range, including the Ola Gig, Gig+, S1 Z, and S1 Z+, with prices starting at Rs39,999.

Designed to cater to diverse customer needs, these scooters feature durable designs, removable batteries, and flexible solutions suitable for rural, semi-urban, and urban users.

Deliveries are slated to begin in April and May 2025, with reservations now open for just Rs499. The company also offers a broad portfolio of electric scooters, including the premium S1 Pro and S1 Air, and the mass-market S1 X series, priced between Rs74,999 and Rs1,34,999, targeting various range and performance needs.

Ola Electric's store expansion is part of its broader strategy to accelerate EV adoption in India's hinterlands, which dominate two-wheeler sales.

The #HyperService initiative, launched recently, complements this effort by ensuring comprehensive service coverage alongside the distribution network.

Additionally, Ola has rolled out a Network Partner Program, aiming to onboard 10,000 partners for sales and service by the end of 2025, and an EV Service Training Program to train 1 lakh third-party mechanics across India.

