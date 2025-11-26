Oliva Clinics Strengthens 'Feel Young, Look Younger' with the Launch of DermaFrac, India's Most Advanced Micro-Channelling with Infusion Technology

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: Oliva Clinics, India's trusted dermatologist-led clinic chain, reaffirmed its core promise to make people Feel Young, Look Younger with the launch of DermaFrac, an advanced micro-channeling with infusion technology designed to elevate modern skin rejuvenation and long-term skin health.

DermaFrac brings together precision micro-channeling and potent serum infusion, enabling deeper, controlled penetration without injectables, downtime, or discomfort. The treatment is globally recognised for delivering superior glow, collagen stimulation, hydration, and texture refinement.

This introduction marks another milestone in Oliva's commitment to providing visible, lasting results with dermatological excellence and advanced technology. It further empowers Oliva's dermatologists to craft highly customized treatment plans enabling them to treat, maintain, and rejuvenate skin with greater precision and deliver long-lasting, clinically proven results.

The event was held at Oliva's Jubilee Hills clinic in collaboration with the global DermaFrac technology partner team, with acclaimed actor Ananya Nagalla gracing the evening as the Chief Guest.

Ananya Nagalla shared her own experience with Oliva & DermaFrac:

"Being in front of the camera constantly, taking care of my skin, hair, and body, is non-negotiable for me. I trust brands that are science-led and dermatologist-driven and that's why Oliva has always been one of my go-to places. DermaFrac is painless, quick, and requires absolutely zero downtime. It's the kind of treatment I can do every month to keep my skin looking fresh, hydrated, and camera-ready. I love that it's gentle even on sensitive areas it truly feels like the future of skin health."

Dr. Rekha Singh, Chief Medical Officer at Oliva Clinics, highlighted how DermaFrac strengthens Oliva's scientific foundation:

"At Oliva, our purpose is simple yet powerful to help every individual Feel Young, Look Younger through treatments that are safe, proven, and medically sound. In a world where unregulated microneedling practices can cause irreversible damage, DermaFrac stands out as the safest and most advanced micro-channeling system. It delivers precision without trauma, and results without downtime. It's not just for maintenance it's for treating, rejuvenating, and strengthening skin."

DermaFrac will now be available at select Oliva Clinics in India, offering clients a next-generation approach to maintaining youthful, healthy, radiant skin without downtime, discomfort, or invasiveness.

With this launch, Oliva continues to lead India's dermatologist-driven transformation in aesthetic science, staying committed to its mission to help clients Feel Young. Look Younger. the Oliva way.

