Oliveboard Wins 'Outstanding Digital Test Preparation Solution Provider' at Education Excellence Awards 2025 by The Economic Times

New Delhi [India], June 24: Online exam preparation platform Oliveboard has been recognized as the 'Outstanding Digital Test Preparation Solution Provider' at the prestigious ET Education Excellence Awards 2025, presented by The Economic Times. This recognition acknowledges Oliveboard's exceptional contribution to the digital learning landscape, particularly in the field of government competitive exam preparation.

Founded with the vision of democratizing access to quality education, Oliveboard has grown to become one of India's most trusted platforms for aspirants preparing for Banking, SSC, Railways, and Regulatory Body exams. The platform is widely recognized for its focus on affordability, accessibility, and academic excellencea trifecta that continues to empower millions of students across the country.

This award is a testament to Oliveboard's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the competitive exam preparation landscape. In a segment traditionally dominated by Hindi-language content, Oliveboard has made a conscious effort to prioritize high-quality English-medium study material, ensuring that students from South India are not left behind. These deliberate and inclusive initiatives aim to create a level playing field for aspirants across regions. Furthering this commitment, Oliveboard also offers its test content in regional languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. To enhance accessibility even more, the platform conducts free All India Live Tests every week, enabling students to benchmark their performance at a national level. Through these sustained efforts, Oliveboard has emerged as a truly pan-India platform, empowering aspirants from diverse backgrounds.

Oliveboard's offerings, like mock tests, topic-wise practice tests, sectional tests, speed improvement modules, and free All India live mock tests, are all designed by domain experts and supported by experienced faculty. These resources simulate real exam environments and help students build the confidence and competence needed to excel.

With a digital footprint that extends to over 3,200+ towns and cities, Oliveboard has touched the lives of more than 25 million learners. The platform has made significant inroads into Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India, where access to quality coaching has traditionally been limited.

Its AI-powered performance tracking, exam-specific strategies, and consistent live mentoring support have collectively enabled thousands of first-generation learners to pursue government jobs and transform their socio-economic realities.

"We're proud to share that Oliveboard has contributed to over 70,000+ government job selections across India. Our users now hold top positions in Public Sector Banks, Regulatory Bodies like RBI and NABARD, Insurance companies like LIC, and several Central Government departments. This award is a recognition of the trust millions of aspirants have placed in us," said Abhishek Patil, CEO and Founder of Oliveboard.

In a testament to its academic excellence, Oliveboard has produced All India Rank 1 achievers in 10+ distinct national-level exams over the years, including prestigious exams such as RBI Grade B, SSC CGL, SBI PO, and more. This achievement underscores Oliveboard's ability to drive consistent, top-tier results across a broad spectrum of competitive examinations.

By combining cutting-edge analytics, multilingual support, and affordable pricing, Oliveboard continues its mission to level the playing field for every government job aspirant regardless of geography, economic status, or educational background.

