Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Ventures into Entertainment Invests in Stage OTT Platform

Panipat (Haryana) [India], November 28: STAGE the pioneering platform diving the #BoliyonkiKranti movement is proud to announce Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra's coming on board with them as investors Neeraj's investment represents shared commitment to safeguarding and amplifying Bharat's diverse and rich cultural heritage inherent in regional dialects, ushering in a new era of cultural resurgence through the STAGE platform.

STAGE and Neeraj Chopra have formed a strategic alliance to redefine boundaries, raise cultural consciousness, and lead a revolution in preserving and celebrating Bharat's linguistic diversity

Vinay Singal, the CEO, and Co-Founder of STAGE announced this historic partnership at a unique spot- Neeraj's ancestral village of Khandra in Panipat elevating the announcement to an emotional and culturally significant public event.

"We believe in the compelling force of storytelling and the unifying potential of regional content Neeraj Chopra's involvement adds an impactful and relevant dimension to our mission, and we are elated to welcome him aboard, expressed Mr. Vinay Singal.

"Cultural preservation and pride in where we come from are woven into the fabric of our identity. Neeraj Chopra said at the press event, before adding. My investment in STAGE represents more than just a desire to rekindle the flames of our diverse regional dialects We will embark on a journey together to reawaken dormant languages and empower every voice ensuring that our cultural heritage thrives in its true form through this platform.

Talking about the association, Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports said, 'Neeraj is a global icon who remains very local and connected to his roots. He has done immensely well for our country at the international level, but he has stayed true to his personality, and from that perspective, we feel that this is a very strategic partnership. His coming on board as an investor with STAGE, which is a very dialect-centric OTT platform is very relevant to him and the brand. It's a long-term association, and one we at JSW Sports are very delighted to have facilitated for him."

These stirring words represent a collective commitment to spur innovation and foster cultural pride by restoring people's identities via regional dialect-based content. During the press conference in Khandra, Panipat, Neeraj Chopra also introduced himself as an investor in the startup ecosystem, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and achievements

STAGE has over 6 million installs and a dedicated community of 550,000+ paying subscribers. This statistic not only attests to the platform's popularity but also heralds the significant impact that Neeraj Chopra's investment is expected to have.

STAGE is the first-of-its-kind OTT platform revolutionizing the entertainment industry that caters to local dialects and languages. With a diverse array of content spanning movies to poetry to motivational content, STAGE OTT aims to redefine the viewer experience.

