Olympic Medalist Saina Nehwal Honours South India's Top Entrepreneurs at Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025 in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5: After the grand success of the Bengal Business Excellence Award, PrestigeSphere PR proudly announces the upcoming Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025, set to take place on 6th December 2025 in Bengaluru. The prestigious event will bring together visionary entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from across the five southern states Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh under one roof to celebrate excellence and achievement in business.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton champion Saina Nehwal will grace the event as the Chief Celebrity Guest, presenting awards to South India's most inspiring business leaders. Known for her remarkable journey from small-town India to global sporting fame, Saina embodies the spirit of perseverance, excellence, and evolution values that perfectly align with the theme of this year's awards.

"It's an honour to be part of the Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025. I truly believe that entrepreneurs are the real champions driving India's growth story, and I look forward to celebrating their success in Bengaluru," said Saina Nehwal in her confirmation message.

The Evolving South India Business Excellence Award is part of PrestigeSphere PR's national series of recognition events that spotlight outstanding businesses making a positive economic and social impact in their region. From emerging startups to established brands, the event aims to acknowledge organizations that exemplify innovation, leadership, and service excellence.

Speaking about the initiative, Ayaz Mohammad, Founder of PrestigeSphere PR, said:

"Our mission is to create a platform where regional business heroes get the national visibility they deserve. With Saina Nehwal joining us, this edition will be a true celebration of South India's evolving business ecosystem."

The event will feature over 100+ distinguished awardees across diverse sectors including healthcare, hospitality, education, beauty & wellness, manufacturing, technology, and social entrepreneurship. Along with the awards ceremony, guests can look forward to red-carpet moments, high-profile networking, and extensive PR coverage across 100+ digital and media platforms.

Registrations and nominations are now open for business owners and organizations based in South India.

Interested participants can visit BusinessExcellenceIndia.com or contact PrestigeSphere PR directly to submit their nominations.

Event Details

* Event Name: Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025

* Organized By: PrestigeSphere PR

* Date: 6th December 2025

* Venue: Bengaluru

* Chief Celebrity Guest: Olympic Medalist & Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal

* Website:www.BusinessExcellenceIndia.com

Media Contact:

PrestigeSphere PR

Email: prestigespherepr@gmail.com

Phone: +91-8100301060

Website: www.BusinessExcellenceIndia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor