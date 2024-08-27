Om Logistics Acquires ICD Bawal for Rs 110 Crore, Sets New Logistics Benchmark

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 27: Om Logistics, a pioneer in supply chain and logistics management in India, has made a big announcement with the acquisition of Inland Container Depot (ICD) Bawal in Haryana for a staggering INR 110 crore. This significant investment marks a major milestone in Om Logistics' journey, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Strategically located on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) industrial estate, ICD Bawal is a state-of-the-art multimodal logistic hub built on 20 acres of land. The facility features 2 automated rail lines, a 30,000 sq. ft. custom bonded warehouse space and a capacity to handle 5,000 containers of EXIM cargo per month.

ICD Bawal boasts exceptional connectivity to major ports, including Mundra, Pipavav and JNPT, ensuring seamless cargo movement. Its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and other airports also enables efficient air cargo handling. The depot is also strategically located near NH48 and NH71, providing easy access to northern and western India via road connectivity. Further, ICD Bawal has direct connectivity to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) and Indian Railways, facilitating swift rail cargo movement.

This acquisition enables Om Logistics to expand its PAN India operations, reduce average transit times and optimize supply chain management. "This milestone demonstrates our commitment to revolutionizing supply chain management and setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry," said Raghav Singhal, Executive Director of Om Logistics.

ICD Bawal features advanced technology, including automated container movement systems, real-time GPS tracking and app-based monitoring. The depot also offers customized warehousing solutions with value-added services, ensuring operational excellence and accuracy.

With its strategic location and multimodal connectivity, ICD Bawal is poised to become a key hub for industrial and economic growth in the region, further solidifying Om Logistics' position as a leader in the logistics industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor