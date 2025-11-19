OMG at COP30: Bringing Classroom-Based Climate Learning to the Global Stage

VMPL

Belem [Brazil]/New Delhi [India], November 19: The first week of COY20 and COP30 in Belem saw active participation from Indian youth representative Sourabh S Sindhe, attending as part of the International Trade Centre's YECO 2025 delegation, one of ten SMEs selected globally for this year's cohort.

At COY20, the UNFCCC's official youth conference, he participated in the Food and Agriculture Working Group discussions, which brought together young delegates to exchange perspectives on food systems, climate impacts, and community-level solutions. These conversations contribute to the wider consultative process behind the Global Youth Statement submitted ahead of COP30.

India's large-scale youth mobilisation through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD).

He reflected India's large-scale youth engagement through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The initiative provides a national platform for youth aged 15-29 to present ideas on innovation, sustainability, and leadership towards a 'Viksit Bharat' vision. These experiences shaped his contributions around youth capacity building and climate learning.

He further highlighted India's policy direction through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which champions experiential learning and food-farming literacy. He referenced Mission LiFE, an initiative fostering mindful consumption. These national movements show how education and local participation are central to India's sustainability journey.

Throughout COP30, bilateral meetings and panel discussions underscored the world's growing recognition of education-led climate action.

Sourabh met Hon. Ruth Cross Kwansing, Minister of Women, Youth, Sports, and Social Affairs of Kiribati, who expressed keen interest in introducing micro-learning food and farming programs in schools across the island nation. Saline-affected soils and low-lying coral atolls pose severe food security challenges in Kiribati.

Going forward, a collaborative framework is being drafted to initiate pilot programs in Kiribati, with OMG providing technical expertise and curriculum design. This partnership aims to enhance food security while fostering sustainable education practices tailored to Kiribati's unique environmental conditions.

He also interacted with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, on how school-based programmes can improve child nutrition and instill early environmental stewardship.

Sourabh spoke in two panel discussions during the week: a session on climate education hosted by ActionAid Brazil, and a discussion on water-resilient food systems co-organised by FAO, IWMI, and EMBRAPA.

In both sessions, he showcased India's simple, low-cost school models that unite food growing, nutrition awareness, and environmental learningemphasising the power of practical education to strengthen community resilience and uplift future generations.

His participation at COP30 is powered by the Youth Ecopreneur Programme (YECO), a collaboration between the International Trade Centre and the G20 Global Land Initiative, which supports young entrepreneurs who drive green innovation in land restoration and sustainable enterprise.

As part of the ITC delegation, Sourabh champions youth-led, education-focused perspectives in global climate conversations.

OMG has made a significant impact, reaching over 100,000 students across schools in India and establishing international partnerships that promote sustainability education and innovation at a global scale.

As COP30 moves into its second week, negotiations on finance, mitigation, and adaptation grow more urgent. Delegates like Sourabh urge international leaders, educators, and partners to prioritize classroom-based climate action. They call for immediate investments in school programs, support for youth-led initiatives, and global collaboration. The mission is clear: to shine a light on the places where climate change is felt most acutelyand to begin transformation in schools, communities, and small enterprises worldwide.

"The Amazon and India may look worlds apart on a map," he reflects, "but children everywhere need the same three things: nourishing food, a living landscape, and a belief that their actions matter."

About OMG

OMG is an Agri EdTech social enterprise founded by brothers Sourabh S. Sindhe and Suchith S. Sindhe, transforming classrooms into Nature Labs where students learn to grow food, cook mindfully, and live sustainably.

Working across India, Fiji, and Australia, OMG connects children with nature and farming while advancing India's NEP 2020, Mission LiFE, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

