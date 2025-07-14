OMRON and Tricog Health Launch KeeboHealth to Combat India's Cardiac Crisis and Drive 'Going for Zero' Vision

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: OMRON Healthcare, a global leader in innovative home health monitoring solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Tricog Health, an AI-driven cardiac care company, to launch KeeboHealth - an advanced connected health platform designed to transform remote cardiac care and accelerate progress toward OMRON's ambitious 'Going for Zero' vision - a world with zero cardiovascular events.

KeeboHealth is a ground-breaking digital health ecosystem that leverages state-of-the-art AI technology, real-time data analytics, and home-based monitoring to empower healthcare providers and patients in managing heart conditions more effectively. The data flows in real-time to Tricog's AI engine, which continuously monitors heart health, flags early warning signs, and instantly alert medical teams when intervention is needed. This proactive system helps detect heart issues before a patient's condition deteriorate, significantly reducing the need for hospitalizations. The platform integrates seamlessly with OMRON's range of connected devices-including home ECG monitors, blood pressure monitors, and weighing scales-enabling continuous and personalised care.

OMRON's 'Going for Zero' vision represents its commitment to eliminating heart attacks and strokes through early detection, proactive monitoring, and patient-centric interventions. The integration of KeeboHealth into this vision is a significant milestone, combining Tricog's cutting-edge AI capabilities and clinical expertise with OMRON's trusted home health devices and global reach.

Ayumu Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. commented, "For more than 40 years since we first launched our blood pressure monitor in India in the 1980s, we have been working to solve the health challenges faced by people living in India. In addition to popularizing "home blood pressure measurement," we have launched innovative devices in India to support early detection of atrial fibrillation, a risky arrhythmia. "KeeboHealth"is a new solution that combines our innovative devices such as "OMRON Complete", an upper arm blood pressure monitor with ECG, with Tricog's ECG analysis AI technology. This will connect home and medical care, enabling early detection of deteriorating condition and appropriate intervention. It is also expected to improve the work efficiency of medical professionals. We are confident that this is a big step toward realizing our vision of "Going for Zero." Through this strategic partnership, we will contribute to enhance the health and well-being of communities throughout India."

Dr Charit Bhograj, CEO & Founder of Tricog Health, commented, "KeeboHealth is more than technology-it's hope for millions living with heart failure. By continuously analysing patient data and detecting early warning signs, we can deliver timely, tailored interventions, even in regions where access to specialists is limited. Our collaboration with OMRON ensures we're not just treating disease but actively preventing the devastating consequences of heart failure. Together, we are moving closer to a world where 'zero cardiovascular events' is not just an aspiration but a reality."

Hokuta Kaya, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, "This ground-breaking partnership between Omron Healthcare and Tricog Health exemplifies the power of combining Japanese technological excellence with Indian ingenuity. Their remote heart monitoring service, which empowers patients to manage their heart health from home using advanced AI and connected devices, is a true game-changer for India's healthcare landscape. As both our nations work together to bridge the healthcare gap and foster new business opportunities, I am confident that the synergy of Japanese technology and Indian innovation holds immense promise for the future. I hope today's event inspires many to discover and embrace these pioneering solutions."

A multinational study involving Duke and UT Southwestern University hospitals in the United States, as well as Manipal Hospital in India, has demonstrated KeeboHealth's significant impact on heart failure management. Patients demonstrated measurable improvements in exercise capacity and heart health biomarkers by 45%, while adherence to Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT) increased to 44%, resulting in a reduction in hospital readmissions. These outcomes underscore how KeeboHealth facilitates early intervention, optimised medication titration, and sustained patient engagement-all critical pillars in reducing cardiovascular events and advancing the "Going for Zero" goal.

OMRON and Tricog plan to expand KeeboHealth widely across India in 2025, marking a paradigm shift in remote cardiac care. The combined expertise of both organisations promises a scalable, cost-effective solution that brings proactive, personalised heart health management to patients worldwide, propelling OMRON's mission of Going for Zero.

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision of "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society", the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provide products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India has established itself as a key player in the health monitoring segment in the country, providing high-quality blood pressure monitors, respiratory therapy devices, body composition monitors, digital thermometers, pain management devices, etc.

Tricog Health is a pioneering medical technology company transforming cardiac care through advanced AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2014 by interventional cardiologist Dr. Charit Bhograj, Tricog has grown rapidly and now partners with nearly 12,000 healthcare facilities across over 12 countries, including India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Kenya. To date, Tricog has screened over 27 million patients, identifying more than 950,000 critical cardiac cases-significantly improving the early detection and management of heart disease.

At the core of Tricog's mission are innovative platforms, such as InstaECG™ and InstaEcho™, which deliver AI-assisted interpretations of ECGs and echocardiograms, enabling fast and accurate cardiac diagnoses-even in resource-limited settings. Complementing these is KeeboHealth, Tricog's comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform that supports personalised management of heart failure patients and has demonstrated success in reducing hospital readmission rates.Driven by innovation and a commitment to save lives, Tricog aims to make quality heart care accessible to 100 million patients by 2030.

For more information, visit www.tricog.com | keebohealth.com.

